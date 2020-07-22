Mafia Definitive Edition: 2K confirms the date and sets the time of the Gameplay Reveal

Share it:

After making the postponement of Mafia Definitive Edition official, the leaders of 2K Games prepare us for the Gameplay Reveal of this highly anticipated remake for PC and console with the confirmation of the date and the announcement of the time of publication of the first video with game scenes.

The Mafia Definitive Edition project has been entrusted to the care of Hangar 13, with the confirmation that it will be a real Mafia Remake and not a "simple" remastered version of the original masterpiece created by Daniel Vavra.

To shape the playful, graphic and content experience of this Definitive Edition, 2K wanted to recreate the entire game offer from scratch by adopting a more advanced engine. For the occasion, the authors of Hangar 13 will try to enrich the narrative structure of the primeval work by introducing gods new content for the storyeven more intense action scenes and gameplay which, in their opinion, will greatly benefit from the use of brand new animations. There will also be room for a re-orchestrated soundtrack and a reinterpretation of the dialogues by Tommy Angelo and secondary characters.

According to what is specified by 2K Games, the Mafia Definitive Edition Gameplay Reveal will be broadcast at 17:00 Italian of tomorrow, Wednesday 22 July. In the meantime, we advise you to read our in-depth analysis on the graphic and gameplay innovations of Mafia Definitive Edition.