Mafia City: PD MP Carmelo Miceli lashes out against the game, have you seen the commercial?

The social profile Deputies PD and Deputy Carmelo Miceli have started a battle against Mafia City, social video game actually not brand new (it was launched in 2017) but which in recent weeks is at the center of a pounding advertising campaign on Facebook and other channels.

According to the prosecution, and we quote directly "we are talking about a game in which millions of kids are participating (the Facebook page has abundantly surpassed 1 million likes!) which, putting itself in the shoes of a boss, between looting, occupations, beatings and murders aim to make their Clan one of the most strong of the "Italian mafia" and to obtain the title of Chief of the Chiefs."

Mafia City is called "a sneaky instrument of mafia propaganda and instigation to delinquent practices " with the game that would give a positive meaning to the mafia and risk having a negative effect on the minds of younger players. Carmelo Miceli makes it known about not being able to accept the existence of such a pastime and for this he will file a parliamentary question to understand how the game can be so widespread, asking at the same time for its removal from social networks.

In the comments below the post on social media there are many to lash out against the accusations, not so much to the video game in question, when in the world of video games, too often targeted by Italian politics and generalist media. Many wonder, among other things, why it was decided to target such a product, ignoring how they have existed for decades TV series, books and films dealing with the same topics, often even more raw and direct than in Mafia City.

In fact, right there Gomorra series has been repeatedly accused of promoting a certain type of "mafia lifestyle"in an involuntarily positive way. Controversies always ended in nothing, and probably never went to the point where they needed to be canceled.

If the accusation of being a subtle maneuver to promote the mafia lifestyle seems to be excessive, it must be said that, at least in one of the advertisements that run on Social and that are used to promote Mafia City, the message conveyed is at least questionable at times, especially given the simplicity of the gameplay, the choices submitted to the players, the type of characters and their "growth model"(from crook, literally low-ranking criminal, to hitman (killer / killer) up to the classic Boss and then" boss of the bosses) and situations facing the players.

Not only from the point of view of the role of the various "levels of mafia status"compared to ordinary citizens, but also that of the role that money, women and corruption play in the context of growth and the win / loss model inherent in the very simple type of the video game in question. Perhaps the simplicity of the gameplay, the absence of a narrative context that gives the right negative connotation to the various "mafia levels", makes advertising not exactly edifying, but certainly effective, certainly the developers have managed to get noticed.

But you can judge for yourself by watching the video at the top of the news. What do you think?