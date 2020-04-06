Entertainment

Mafia 2 and 3: Definitive Edition for PS4, Xbox One and PC are listed

April 6, 2020
Last September, clues about the possibility that the Mafia saga returned to the fore appeared. Back then, there was talk of both a possible remastering of Mafia II, and a Mafia 4 theorist. Now the information coming in could confirm the former, but not the latter.

The case is that Mafia II: Definitive Edition has been listed for PS4, Xbox One and PC. And in the absence of Mafia 4, it has also been listed Mafia III: Definitive Edition. For the same platforms, on the other hand. Here we tell you all the details.

Going into detail, both games have been rated by the Taiwanese rating board. However, more details on the matter are currently unknown. And the only thing we can say about it is that the same rating agency has leaked other games in the past.

As for the titles themselves, Mafia 2 was developed by 2K Czech and hit the market in 2010. In the game, we put ourselves in the shoes of the Sicilian immigrant Vito Scaletta in the fictional US city of Empire Bay. In addition, the game had a very specific and interesting setting, since it took place in the 1940s and 1950s.

In the rest, we can say that it was an open world game with mechanics recognizable by any fan of the Grand Theft Auto saga, but with a much more intense narrative and which received very good reviews in its day. At the playable level it did not go so well, although it is still considered a very remarkable game.

Worse luck ran Mafia 3, which is the other title listed today. Once again its narrative virtues were praised, but the gameplay was widely criticized. Especially because of the repetitiveness of some missions. Technically it also had some bugs that, in a possible new version, could be corrected.

