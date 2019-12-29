 Madripoor Island could appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Share it:

The leaks follow around “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” although Marvel Studios tries to keep everything in the greatest discretion possible. The last images of the series set would reveal a new location, which would also generate a lot of expectation among fans.

The image that arrives via Twitter – in fact it was published quite a while ago but has not transcended until now – shows what appears to be a Madripoor flag visible in the background. In the comics, Madripoor is a fictional island in the southeastern isolation closely linked to the mutant universe, especially to Wolverine, which has served as a refuge for the criminal world.

Its only city is divided between Hightown and Lowtown, representing social inequality at its most opposite poles, such as “A place for the very rich and the very poor”. During a stage of the comics, the nation was ruled by HYDRA, with Madame Hydra leading and transforming it into a place to finance terrorist plots against the world. Even Shang-Chi, which we remember will have a film in 2021, had a plot related to the island in the pages of “Avengers World”.

If this information is true, This could be the first element we see of the rights that 20th Century Fox had in its possession, and that are now available to Marvel Studios after Disney's purchase of Fox's assets. Recall that the other day some images of the set of "WandaVision" They revealed another surprise that would also be an element of Fox's rights.

It is completely unknown how this island could fit into the plot of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, although fan theory is that it could be related to Baron Zemo, remember that he returns for this series after seeing him for the first and last time in "Captain America: Civil War".