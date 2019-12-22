Madrid Climate Summit Programming

Share it:

Between December 2 and 13, Madrid will host the Climate Summit, which will be attended by the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The event will take place on the grounds of the Madrid Fair, occupying 100,000 square meters, 50% of the total area of ​​the venue. More than 25,000 people from more than 20 countries will attend: entrepreneurs, social leaders, leaders in the study of climate change, leaders …

Madrid Climate Summit Organization

The enclosure will be divided into two large areas. On the one hand, the Blue Zone, where the negotiation sessions and the acts of the official UN agenda will be held. In addition, several meeting rooms and areas will be enabled for each of the delegations. So far, more than 500 proposals have been received from citizens to carry out various activities in this area. Once all have been analyzed, the registration period will open.

And on the other hand, the Green area, of 3,000 square meters. It will also have different areas: space for young people, space for innovation and science, space for indigenous communities …

Besides, the Madrid Climate Summit It will have a space for the presentation and subsequent defense of initiatives in America and Europe to fight against climate change.

On the occasion of the event, the Madrid City Council has presented a program of more than 100 activities related to sustainability and the environment, open to all citizens. Next Sunday, December 1, the children's race will be held at Paseo del Prado "Madrid runs through the weather".

Another of the most interesting activities will take place on December 5 at the Palacio de Cibeles between 11:00 and 13:00. A workshop about the electronic device recycling.