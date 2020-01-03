Madonna opens 2020 with a news and presents the new boyfriend on Instagram, who is her toyboy?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last new couple alert taken in 2019 saw Madonna in the company of a new boyfriend first in a hotel in Miami and then at London airport, where they would spend the Christmas holidays. That the pop star has a new boyfriend? The answer is yes and it is Madonna herself who makes it official through a post on her Instagram profile. After the divorce from director Guy Ritchie, the queen of pop has collected one boyfriend behind the other, all sharing two characteristics: beautiful and very young. This also falls into both categories and, honestly, with a guy like that we too would be looking forward to immortalizing him in a post on IG. The new Madonna toyboy is called Ahlamalik Williams and that's all we know about him.

Madonna's new boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna from Instagram he made his relationship with Ahlamalik Williams official through a post on his profile. The singer celebrated the arrival of the new year on board a boat in a Caribbean sea in the company of her new boyfriend and children. The two photos see first with Ahlamalik Williams and then Madonna with the son foster David Banda. The popstar's wish for this 2020 is "Let's say goodbye to 2019! We continue to swim with sharks and to go on poorly traveled roads! ”.

That Madonna today Are you also referring to rumors about your new toyboy and criticism of your relationship with much younger boys? Lady Ciccone is born in 1958, or is 61 years old. It has a differenceMadonna age from her 36-year-old boyfriend: Ahlamalik Williams is only 25 years old. The pop star has always been a non-conformist both in the professional and private spheres and in recent years she has gone from one (boy) boyfriend to another, not giving a damn of all those who attacked him because he could have been their mother. Brava! We are for the #loveislove, regardless of age, religion, race or gender. Both seem happy and judging from other videos published by Madonna, her children also accepted the new boyfriend, having fun with him at sea.

But who is Ahlamalik Williams? He is a 25 year old originally from Sacramento and a professional dancer known by the stage name of SkitzO. And we dare say, what a dancer! Take a look at the videos posted on his Instagram profile Ahlamalik Williams to realize it yourself. He began his career in the Cirque du soleil ballet company, participating in the Michael Jackson One show. Ahlamalik's talent did not go unnoticed and Madonna wanted it on her tour Rebel Heart from 2015 and also confirmed it for the current Madame X World Tour where the dancer treads the front rows next to the singer.

The rumors between the two began to circulate a few weeks ago when the couple had been seen in a Miami hotel as they hugged each other tenderly and subsequently together at London airport. For Madonna it is not the first boyfriend dancer and the first boyfriend so young. Before him there were the 23-year-old dancer Brahim Zaibat, Timor Steffens of 26, Jesus Luz also about 25. Each has his own tastes and if the queen Madonna likes them young and beautiful, we can only say that her tastes are really good.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

Sign up here