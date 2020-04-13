Madonna mourns the loss of three relatives due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American singer Madonna revealed to her followers through Instagram that in less than 24 hours she suffered from the loss of a cousin and two close friends due to the coronavirus (Covid-19.

Through social networks, the interpreter shared the reading of her quarantine diary, where she mentions that unfortunately not every day is good and revealed the death of three relatives due to the new virus.

In the last 24 hours, my cousin died; The brother of one of my security guards and Orlando Door also died, a person who played a very important role in terms of getting some of my remixes included on dance charts, "shared the Queen of Pop.

In addition, he revealed that he will join efforts with Melinda and Bill Gates, who make important contributions to find a drug that prevents or cures the coronavirus through their foundation.

Madonna has not been the only star affected due to the coronavirus, since different celebrities have suffered in mourning when losing one of their loved ones or known due to the new virus, there have even been different deaths within the artistic medium.