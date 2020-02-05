Madonna makes an unusual offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Share it:

Madonna wants to have Prince Henry and his wife, former Sussex Duchess Meghan Markle, as tenants of her apartment in the Upper West Side of New York. The queen of pop sent a message to the couple through a video on their social networks in which she suggests that they do not move permanently to Canada, because "it is very boring," and proposes that they settle in New York.

Madonna, who is in the middle of the successful Madame X tour, posted that video where she talks to Enrique and Meghan Markle while she puts on makeup in front of a mirror about her property. The singer explains to the former members of the Royal Family that her apartment has two bedrooms and a balcony, with a spectacular view of Manhattan. "Buckingham Palace has nothing to do with Central Park West," he said.

Madonna's offer arises after Prince Henry and Meghan Markle withdrew from their duties in the British Royal House and had to leave the title of royal highness. The couple chose Canada to begin a new stage in their lives with their eight-month-old son Archie.

Although the former Dukes of Sussex have not announced where in Canada they will establish their residence, they spent six weeks during the Christmas season in a mansion on Vancouver Island before returning to the United Kingdom, to communicate their plans to Queen Elizabeth of England .

As a former British colony, Canada is a constitutional monarchy whose nominal head of state is the queen of England and still has strong political, social and economic ties with its former metropolis.