Madonna cancels concerts for her delicate state of health

Singer Madonna, who at the beginning of her career studied contemporary dance in New York, has been forced to cancel several concerts because her doctors have asked her to. You should take more care of your current state of health.

Through her personal Instagram account, Madonna updates her millions of followers about her health, and unfortunately it is not good at all. He has not felt well and that is why he has to take a few days off.

Madonna canceled the presentations she had planned to offer on February 4 and 11 at the Palladium in London, and although she doesn't really explain the illness she has, she worries her fans.

As you all know I have multiple injuries and I have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover, "says Madonna on Instagram.

Doing three consecutive shows is too much effort for her and that's why her doctors have asked her to slow down her workload, she explains.

My doctors insist that I take a day off after each show, but I think I can drive if I do two shows and then rest "

Madonna, who is 61 years old, released her debut album Madonna in 1983 and quickly gained enormous popularity in many countries of the world.









According to information on Wikipedia, many of his songs have reached number one on the music charts of several countries around the world.

As a virgin, Material Girl, La isla bonita, Vogue, Frozen, Music and 4 minutes are just some of the many hits of the famous singer, who is also a composer, actress and businesswoman.







