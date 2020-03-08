Madness in Argentina! Boca Juniors snatches River Plate's title in ten crazy seconds

This Saturday morning in Spain the title of Argentine Super League was decided in favor of Boca Juniors even though River Plate was worth winning Your match to be champion.

Marcelo Gallardo's team was not able to pass the draw (1-1) against Atlético Tucumán as Boca, thanks to a goal by Carlos Tévez, won 1-0 to Gymnastics, a goal that earned him to take the championship.

If here in Spain we have the recent memory of 2007 with 'Tamudazo', in Argentina they have their own version with what happened on this day, because at the same time that Tevez scored Boca's goal, Matías Suárez, River striker, missed a clear chance that would have given the title to his team.