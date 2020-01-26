Entertainment

Madman Anime and Funimation launch a mascot to help animals in Australia

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
It cannot be said that 2020 was born under a splendid star. The first month of the year was marked by diplomatic incidents but also natural disasters, such as the fire that for days destroyed flora and fauna in Australia. The whole world moved after seeing the images of the affected animals, including an animation house.

The Madman Anime Group is a Melbourne-based company that, together with the Funimation company, launched the GoFundMe project to help the wild animals involved in the brutal Australian fire in January.

The Anime Heroes for Aussie Wildlife– Bushfire Appeal is the name of the campaign in question and will donate all proceeds to Wildlife Victoria, a nonprofit that deals with such emergencies on Australian soil. The campaign was also sponsored by a particular mascot, a koala dressed as a fireman while he puts out fires with his pump. The character in question was created by Shingo Adachi, the character designer who also works on Sword Art Online.

The campaign has a final goal of raising $ 150,000, while over 10,000 have been raised so far. Other companies also joined the gesture, earning the support from AnimeLab, Aniplex, Wakanim and Manga UK. The hope is that the fire will not destroy the region's rising ability. From another fire, which occurred last July, the Kyoto Animation has risen, which thanks the fans for the support given in the past months.

