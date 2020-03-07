Made in Abyss seems to have conquered the game designer Hideo Kojima

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The famous game designer, one of the most appreciated in the world, Hideo Kojima, the one who created the worlds and the narrative behind the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding video games, seems to have accepted the numerous suggestions received from his collaborators of Kojima Production about the anime of Made in Abyss.

A few months ago we talked about the passion that Kojima has towards the anime and manga world, and also about his particular passion for mecha, on which he would like to make an anime, and just in the previous days Kojima has published posts on his Twitter account, referring to a series in particular, which you can find at the bottom of the news.

In the first post reported, on March 2, the game designer has announced that it has seen the first three episodes of Made in Abyss, after following the advice of his staff and declared himself confused, at least until he got used to the style of the drawings and above all he was particularly interested in the setting and the unique structure of the world created by Akihito Tsukushi.

If in the first post Kojima concluded by saying that he would let fans know his opinions regarding the subsequent episodes, thus proving not entirely convinced in the second post, published on March 5, had already completed the 13 episodes. "It wasn't as shocking as everyone expected, but I'll go deeper with novels and films."

Finally, in the third, always on the advice of one of his collaborators, Kojima purchased the entire Made in Abyss manga collection. Recall that the first season of Made in Abyss is available on VVVVID with Italian subtitles.