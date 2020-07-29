Made in Abyss: climax officially announced, final close?

Share it:

Not everyone will know it, but Made in Abyss it is one of the most discussed paper productions in recent years, especially in Japan. The creature of Akihito Tsukushi in fact, it has been able to obtain a huge following, ending up conquering even the western public thanks to its history and its artistic style.

At present, the production has a total of nine volumes – eight of which have been translated into Italian – that have guided readers on a fascinating and at times terrifying journey, an epic made of great discoveries and unforgettable faces that now, however, could to reach a very important turning point. As revealed several times on Twitter, in fact, it would seem that the tenth volume of the series will represent that long-awaited climax that for years has literally kept the audience in suspense.

The news obviously amazed many people and many already talking about an imminent ending. Very often, in fact, the climax in Japanese productions serves to identify not only a point of great importance within a work, but also its conclusion. Precisely for this reason, it is therefore it is reasonable to think that the tenth number of Made in Abyss will officially close the story which has kept us in suspense for eight years, although at present this possibility has not yet found an official confirmation.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that over the past few months there has been a lot of talk about how Made in Abyss has also conquered Hideo Kojima. Furthermore, some time ago the Made in Abyss mangaka was revealed in an interesting video interview.