Made in Abyss and Goblin Slayer will arrive in Italian: all Dynit announcements

Dynit has decided to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style. Despite the impossibility of celebrating the important milestone at Lucca Comics with guests and events, as was initially planned, the publisher managed to present his project via a live on Facebook. And among the ads stand out Made in Abyss e Goblin Slayer.

The Dynit news list starts with DVDs and Blu-rays. The first title on which attention focuses is Weathering With You di Makoto Shinkai, soon to be released in Italy and which will receive a standard edition and a steelbook, as well as a limited edition. The latter was under the magnifying glass of the presentation and whoever buys it will receive an extra CD of the soundtrack, the in-depth sheets, a booklet, a Teru Teru Bozu.

We then move on to Ride Your Wave, again with regard to DVD and Blu-ray. The home video edition will be severely limited and will no longer be produced once stocks are exhausted. The same goes for Demon Slayer Box 2, a limited print release scheduled for late October. Then there will be standard edition Redline, Steins; Gate new edition and the second live action of Tokyo Ghoul. Conan the Boy of the Future will also arrive on Blu-ray, along with the great classic Neon Genesis Evangelion with historical dub. Finally, a note should be dedicated to Ranma 1/2 which for now is in talks for a future return.

As for the cinema, however, there is Evangelion again, which will return with a particular event. Finally there is also My Hero Academia – Heroes Rising, which will be distributed in our cinemas from 12 to 18 November. For Fate / stay night Heaven’s Feel: Spring Song, the third installment of the film saga, its arrival in cinemas has not yet been decided.

We then move on to the dubbing front. To come back with a completely Italian dubbing there will be Made in Abyss and Goblin Slayer, two of the phenomena of the past years. The Dynit catalog grows even more then. Did you know that several titles are also on Amazon Prime Video?