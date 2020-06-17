Madden NFL 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X free to those who buy it on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

EA Sports has announced that Madden NFL 21's Dual Entitlement initiative, already announced for Xbox Series X, will also be extended to PlayStation 5.

This means that everyone who will purchase Madden NFL 21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions for free when they are published. The improvements that will mark the next-gen edition of Madden NFL 21 have not yet been pitted, but EA has ensured that "will include features unavailable on older generation consoles". This offer it will remain active until the next chapter in the series is launched, or Madden NFL 22, but will provide an important exception: EA explained that "disks cannot be used to upgrade for consoles without a player". In other words, those who purchase the disc edition of Madden NFL 21 for PlayStation 4 will not be able to upgrade the PlayStation 5 for free if they purchase the Digital Edition of the Sony console.

The same opportunity it will also be granted to many other Xbox Series X games (Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza Like a Dragon, etc.) thanks to Microsoft's Smart Delivery program, whose features were listed in detail just yesterday. Instead, Sony has not yet presented a similar functionality for PS5. To date, the only other known title with free upgrade support on PS5 is Destiny 2.

We leave you at the Madden NFL 21 Reveal Trailer, which sets the release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for August 28th.