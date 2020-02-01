Madden NFL 20: classic simulation for Super Bowl LIV published

Share it:

As per tradition, in view of the weekend dedicated to the most popular sport in America, EA Sports has published the classic forecast of the result of the Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, simulated with .

The famous EA simulator has seen i Chiefs on 49ers with a result of 35 to 31 and also decreed that the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, already on the cover of Madden NFL 20, will be confirmed for the second year as MVP. Obviously these predictions have no scientific value: last year in fact Madden NFL 2019 had predicted the victory of the Los Angeles Rams over the New England Patriots with a score of 30 to 27, while the game ended in favor of the latter with a "low score "of 13 to 3.

Recently EA stated that the last edition of Madden, that of 2019, was the best-selling in the history of the franchise. If you are fond of the oval ball and want to watch the Super Bowl LIV live, you can find all the details at this link.