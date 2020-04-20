Madara Uchiha's Susanoo becomes an incredible collectible statue

Share it:

Madara Uchiha, both for her tormented past and for her almost unlimited powers, is considered one of the most interesting and important villains in the second part of the main work of the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto: Shippuden .

Leader of the Uchiha clan and founder of the Leaf Village together with the first Hokage, Madara's actions profoundly marked Konoha's fate. Immediately proving to be an incredibly strong child, Madara later developed him Sharingan, and its most powerful evolutions, namely the Hypnotic and Eternal Hypnotic Sharingan.

Together with the Hypnotic Sharingan there is the possibility, for its most skilled owners, to activate the technique known as Susanoo, the brave god of storms. This creature takes shape from the user's chakra and manifests itself with weapons. In the case of Madara the Susanoo has five different stages, the last of which is a giant fighter, with samurai armor, a nose that is very reminiscent of that of the Tengu, wings, and immense katanas.

Several statues dedicated to Madara have been made, and one has recently been announced splendid bust of the definitive form of its Susanoo, created by the IF Studio, which will be available starting next summer. In the post at the bottom, shared on Twitter by @MundoKame, you can see images of this splendid collector's piece, about 20 centimeters tall, and already pre-orderable at the price of 65 €. We also remember that the Susanoo was used by Zoro from ONE PIECE in a nice fanart.