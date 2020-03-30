Entertainment

Madara Uchiha unleashes the Kyuubi in a stunning Naruto-themed action figure

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The imagination of Naruto it is characterized by a multitude of cryptic and mysterious characters that, for almost the entire duration of the series, seems to move the ranks of events. Among them, of course, stands out Madara Uchiha, legendary leader of the clan of the same name and one of the two founders of the Leaf Village.

Even after 3 years from the end of the Naruto anime, the series continues to thrill millions of fans from all over the world, thanks also to the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Either way, the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto it is characterized by characters so charismatic as to continue to fascinate the public even with their departure.

Among them, without a doubt, it holds an important role Madara Uchiha, friend and rival of Hashirama, future first Hokage, especially in the creation of Konoha and future events in history. However, the great fate of the legendary Uchiha was destined to be fulfilled only after his alleged death, defeated by the Clan Senju leader himself in a battle to the death for control of the Leaf Village. About that, Singularity Studio he attempted to imagine in an epic action figure the beginning of the clash between the two from Madara's point of view, at the exact moment in which the ninja evokes the Nine-tailed fox under his direct control.

The model in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, will not be available before the second quarter of 2020, but it is already possible to pre-order it through the official website. In addition, the 1: 4 scale statuette is offered to the public at the modest sum of 320 euros, plus any shipping costs.

And you, instead, what do you think of this breathtaking action figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

