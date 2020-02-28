Madame, who is the urban rapper and the text of Baby

Share it:

Madame: a new single, baby, 18 years old, a hair that does not harness easy and song lyrics who say that, as happens with her curls, a definition for her is not easily found, that she is rapper, trapper, urban artist or a mix between everything that is not clearly identifiable. That's fine, though. Francesca Galeano, from Creazzo (Vicenza) and class 2002, has that calm and energetic fury that, if it were a city to represent it, it would be Berlin. Because she is firm, straightforward, imperturbable in appearance and prismatic in her veins, which are then the words of her songs, the associations she creates and the sound she instills. Its last song, launched into the ether on February 28, 2020 and that speaks of a love left free to be insecure, demonstrates all this. However, Madame had already had her say before.

If you haven't heard of her yet, it's time to tune in headphones, because there is to love her as an artist, for her music and for her spontaneous irony, which we summarize in a joke made in a video by Noisey Italia (The People Versus Madame) in which she replied to the comments of those who follow her on Youtube:

"This is not real music, bro. This is music made by a sixteen year old, at a time when she had known the first beautiful passions of life and had decided to write a piece. And fatality went wrong. Okay? It was is this the answer you wanted ?! ".

Love her, also for this.

Among those who follow it, however, there are not only those who want to uncouple opinions on the edge of haterism. There are also well-known faces that boast a following of followers from the top of the world on Instagram. Some time ago, in fact, CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo he had shared a video in his stories in which he moved to the rhythm of snazziness , one of the singles of major success of Madame. The singer, for her part, could not fail to show some satisfaction and in turn shared it on her bulletin board, because, come on, it has a certain effect.

Madame, the songs, from Anna to baby, passing by Sciccherie

The lights on her have come on, almost shy, starting with her first single from 2018, Anna. The attention, then, was focused on her, while hers collaborations increased and she went back into the music scene of young emerging artists as "to see the stars again", just to put it with the expression of a writer (Dante) whom you have repeatedly said you love very much for the images you can create with your words.

Furthermore, the quote is not exactly random. Madame, in fact, thanks to her age, still goes to school, attends high school and from that world carries a lexicon, which is both vision and inspiration, which distinguishes her from those who have found her language in other territories. It is not that of the suburbs of Ghali, it is not the gang shit of the Dark Polo Gang, it is not even the surreal one of tha Supreme, because for her association of words and images compose a very thick plot that paints an alternative reality, a little less normal of what you live every day and which corresponds to a sort of personal paradise created by you.

Anna, the title of the single released in September 2018, for example, is the portrait of a girl who has the qualities that you would like to have, who knows how to care and grab the beautiful side.

♪ Because you are the joy of a little girl broken in the ass

You break these patterns, get out of trouble ♫

Madame on "Anna" said that she will never say who she is, understood as the real person who inspired her, but she is certainly the one who gave her the boost to devote herself to music and transform it into something central to her life. For the singer it was the need to create something beautiful that gave light. In Anna he threw us all the characteristics of the ideal woman, who if you want you can call "the angelic woman", so on Dante and Madame's passion for him the circle is easily closed.

In December 2018 it comes out snazziness, the song that definitely draws attention to her. Here, in the text, there is a list of what may be small habits and addictions, otherwise called "sciccherie" that you allow yourself. It could be a glass of wine, a cigarette, an extra dress, anything you could hypothetically do without. And the video of the song seems to reconstruct this principle. At the beginning, in fact, there is Madame all harnessed in a hip hop look complete with a gold chain around her neck. Eventually, however, scene after scene, the singer strips off all those useless tinsel. All this while singing something that sounds vaguely romantic:

♪ Some evenings when I miss you, and yes it's there, huh

Go out with two glasses and the sciccherie

Hi love bibbi, how nice, but sucks there, huh

A little more because fiddles, trust me

Some evenings I miss you because you ask

De a little more until we look like the infantry

I do not take drugs, I dissolve the digestive tablets

Hello love bibbi nice, but give me cuddles ♫

In the bars of the song there are a series of references to a whole environment where making cool is an almost obligatory status. Madame, however, has her own personal vision, as if to say "I speak my language", between While I put things to look like those a little cooler

is I do not take drugs, I dissolve the digestive tablets.

The next single, 17, beats a little on the same theme, which is that of a woman's vision in an environment, that of rap, in which the male presence dominates. Madame goes down there beautifully flat:

But you need to get rid of skirts

Why men like rap music

The voice, the pen, the style are not enough

The heart in the throat in the end

The theme is that of the rap environment, but it is also that of woman in general:

Do whatever the fuck you want, lady

So much this Italy, lady

He sees girls as inflatable dolls





Madame, her collaborations, who is the artist who made Marracash "soul"

Her language, which is music and style, has so far been so identifying that it has set her eyes on her rapper who in recent months have released their albums. There is Ensi, who wanted it in the song Mira, then Night Skinny, that he put on his record Bricks the feat. .Red with her and Rkomi and finally Marracash, who turned Madame into her "soul" in the song MADAME of Person. In this regard, the singer on Instagram said she was moved by the work done with those who have always been a reference for her:

"Fabio, it moved me to see my name next to yours, it moved me to put your ass on your sofa, it moved me to smoke 30 cigarettes in one evening to write two bars, it moved me to record with Marz who said to me" I know which is exactly what we are looking for. " Even before the music I was in an unpleasant situation, and you are and you will be one of those reasons that will keep me going with my teeth and nails, but not because you made me do a piece with you or for the compliments you have for me done, but because the next day I called Paolina and told her that you had changed my way of seeing music. My motivation lies in wanting to become an artist of your caliber and, from what little I have known you, also a Person ".





MADAME – The soul by Marracash feat. Madame is perhaps one of the most intimate songs on the album Person, which uses the tracks from the tracklist as if to describe the function of each organ of the human body. And this also includes the soul (which, yes, it could have a weight), of which Madame is a perfect interpreter, because her music plays on that sphere, more than on others.

♪ You know I love you, I put rules, they don't have to know

That you are the soul, you are my half

Nobody knows how you are made

Look inside you and you will know, you have hurt me

Look inside me, you won't see an enemy

Tell me you're still here

Hey, hey, you're strong (strong)

I know I cheated on you many times (times)

I pushed you to be other women (women) ♫

Madame, self confidence and self-esteem

Among the many things you should love Madame for, there is her ability to manage her own insecurities, without being too afraid to confess them and even laughing a lot about it. He also says it a bit in his songs, where he doesn't pretend to be the pussy he doesn't feel. This however does not affect his at all self esteem, because beauty is not his priority, and he has repeated this several times. Indeed, the right arrogates (and here it is all to be imitated) not to be a glossy cover model, because its qualities are different and perhaps we should concentrate and give value to those.

For example, she said that she did not have a great relationship with her teeth and tended to hide her smile, which made her a little uncomfortable. However, he is making peace a bit, because he knows that this could be one of his distinctive features. And in fact there are those who have not missed it and have built a very funny and affectionate Instagram profile called "Madame's teeth" and who rattles memes on memes.

Baby by Madame, the lyrics of the song

On February 28, the new single baby of Madame. The artwork on the cover of the single is by photographer Giulia Bersani and the text seems to hang up on 17, the passage that preceded it and which in one verse says Do whatever the fuck you want, lady. In that case the interlocutor was the rap environment and more generally a society inclined to ask women for standards to adapt to. In babyinstead, it seems that "doing whatever the fuck we want" is a rule to be observed in yours love relationshipsis, because those should only go under your jurisdiction.

Listen baby by Madame on Spotify.

BABY I KNOW

DO NOT ASK

MH BABY STOP

WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

DON'T YOU SEE THAT I AM NOT?

I WANT AIR

MH BABY BABY BABY OH

They are relationships with ups and downs, in which it is not always easy to understand what the other thinks, how to behave, if your attitude can destabilize the situation. It could happen, if only because you have the feeling that it has looked at you badly and can vanish into thin air. Without you having understood the reason. But are you sure it's worth it, as Madame would say, to break the cock? Or better live it and leave the air without chasing certainties that no one can give you, in love or in other areas?

out of your house

the usual cigarette

I only smoked half of it

I left it on the ground

I didn't throw it in the manhole as usual

so remember me

with a drizzle of lipstick

on the filter as to tell you that

I wanted but you broke my caz

your usual monologue in the room

followed by a twist

just because I looked at you badly

you are afraid that poof

I vanish into thin air

and ask me if I stay

and you ask me do you love me?

BABY I KNOW

DO NOT ASK

MH BABY STOP

WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

DON'T YOU SEE THAT I AM NOT?

I WANT AIR

MH BABY BABY BABY OH

you step on my foot under the table if I laugh hard

as if to say you are staring at many

let me make the woman less pop

I have time to spoil my feet in heels

and clear agreements

I'm out doing business

miniskirts

I leave them to Ferrari

ah, baby

after all I miss you

because the TV is great

the sofa is wide

the bed smells good

Baby, basically I miss you

I leave another cigarette

without lipstick

because you didn't ask questions

BABY I KNOW

DO NOT ASK

MH BABY STOP

WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

DON'T YOU SEE THAT I AM NOT?

I WANT AIR

MH BABY BABY BABY OH

BABY I KNOW

DO NOT ASK

MH BABY STOP

WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

DON'T YOU SEE THAT I AM NOT?

I WANT AIR

MH BABY BABY BABY OH

Baby, the cover of Madame's single. Courtesy Photo

