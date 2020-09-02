Entertainment

Madagascar: dj Erick Morillo, author of the music of the animated film, has died

September 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The DJ Erick morillo, known as the Reel 2 Real, was found dead at his home in Miami Beach, Florida. The 49-year-old man was waiting to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault. Morillo had achieved success thanks to the single I Like To Move It, soundtrack of the film Madagascar.

Born in New York and raised for some time in Colombia, Erick Morillo had composed his biggest musical hit in 1993, at the top of the rankings of several European countries.
The song I Like To Move It was used for the DreamWorks Madagascar movie, released in 2005, whose music was composed by Hans Zimmer.

Erick Morillo’s body was found in his home and investigators claim that no signs of a violent death have been found. To have more certainty about the death of the DJ we will have to wait for the autopsy results.
Morillo had been accused by a woman, who claims she was raped in her sleep by the man after an evening last December. Morillo’s DNA was found on several samples taken from the alleged victim.
The DJ was due to appear in court on Friday. Madagascar is the first film of a franchise continued in 2008 with Madagascar 2 and in 2012 with Madagascar 3 – Wanted in Europe. In 2014, a spin-off titled The Penguins of Madagascar was released in theaters, following the production of the homonymous TV series.
On Everyeye you will find the review of Madagascar 3 – Refined in Europe and the review of The Penguins of Madagascar.

READ:  Elite Season 3: Everything We Know Till Now!!

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.