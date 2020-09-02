Madagascar: dj Erick Morillo, author of the music of the animated film, has died

Share it:

The DJ Erick morillo, known as the Reel 2 Real, was found dead at his home in Miami Beach, Florida. The 49-year-old man was waiting to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault. Morillo had achieved success thanks to the single I Like To Move It, soundtrack of the film Madagascar.

Born in New York and raised for some time in Colombia, Erick Morillo had composed his biggest musical hit in 1993, at the top of the rankings of several European countries.

The song I Like To Move It was used for the DreamWorks Madagascar movie, released in 2005, whose music was composed by Hans Zimmer.

Erick Morillo’s body was found in his home and investigators claim that no signs of a violent death have been found. To have more certainty about the death of the DJ we will have to wait for the autopsy results.

Morillo had been accused by a woman, who claims she was raped in her sleep by the man after an evening last December. Morillo’s DNA was found on several samples taken from the alleged victim.

The DJ was due to appear in court on Friday. Madagascar is the first film of a franchise continued in 2008 with Madagascar 2 and in 2012 with Madagascar 3 – Wanted in Europe. In 2014, a spin-off titled The Penguins of Madagascar was released in theaters, following the production of the homonymous TV series.

