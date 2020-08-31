Mad Max: Fury Road, is this a sequel or a reboot? George Miller answers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Five years after the adrenaline and hyper-cinematic release in theaters Mad Max: Fury Road, perhaps one of the most important and essential genre films ever conceived in the history of cinema, the director George Miller was able to elegantly answer an age-old question: is it a sequel or a reboot?

In a recent interview with the microphones of Den of Geek, in fact, the very author of the extraordinary post-apocalyptic saga set in the wastlands was able to give his personal and therefore important point of view on the continuity of the saga, one chapter after another and therefore up to Mad Max: Fury Road, explaining:

“They are not really strictly connected. Each of them is a new chapter in a saga about a rather archetypal character: the wanderer in the wasteland, in the fundamental search for meaning. It is a character that we see above all in classic westerns or in samurai stories, with the ronin. You can’t actually put together a timeline of Mad Max movies. They were never conceived this way, because after making the first one, he had no intention of making a second. Mad Max 2 was ultimately an attempt to do the things I couldn’t do in the first one and so on. They are all independent films in many different ways “.

We leave you to our review of Mad Max: Fury Road.