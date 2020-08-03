Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron turns into Furiosa in the shaving video

Share it:

There Furious about Charlize Theron it left its mark not only with its monstrous desert crawler, but also in the memory of the post-apocalyptic franchise. Now the actress has shared the unpublished video of the fateful shave with which she embraced one of her most famous roles.

The behind the scenes was revealed a few hours ago on the occasion of the special screening of Mad Max: Fury Road in a drive-in: in the images we can clearly see Theron shaving her hair almost completely and, of course, there is no shortage of appalled and enthusiastic comments from the actress and friends present. The dramatic music in the background also gives a decidedly epic tone to the genesis of Furiosa, don't you think?

"In honor of the screening at Mad Max's drive-in tonight, here is a special moment by Charlize Theron and that marked the point of no return in the birth of Furiosa ", the actress wrote on her Instagram profile, then thanking the organizers of the screening under the stars. "A huge thank you to the color that made this evening possible! I am thrilled to see this movie on the big screen again."

From that moment Theron became in all respects the indomitable warrior of the desert, giving an interpretation so brilliant that David Ayer he is currently working on a Fury Road prequel on Furiosa. For an equally unique view of the film nominated for 10 Oscar awards, the Warner Bros.. has just released a phenomenal limited edition Mad Max: Fury Road steelbook.