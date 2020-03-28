'Mad Max: Furious' wants to sign Anya Taylor-Joy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When George Miller announced that a new 'Mad Max' movie was going to be shot, everyone put their hands to their heads: what for? That was the question we all asked ourselves. But then 'Mad Max: Fury on the Road' was released and we all kept our mouths shut, as it is a masterpiece of action cinema.

George Miller was looking to make a new trilogy but legal problems with the studio have been postponing his ambitious project. From this new installment of the Mad Max saga, the character of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, stood out above all else. And seeing that he could not bring out new films in the saga, George Miller decided to go the other way: make a spin-off of the Furiosa character.

George Miller has been talking about this project for years and finally it seems that he is beginning to see the light. The Australian director has already confirmed that he intends to start production in early 2021 and recently broke the news that Jodie Comer, star of 'Killing Eve', was about to sign for the film.

Richard Madden, Robb Stark in 'Game of Thrones', is also on the list of actors seeking a role in the film. And now the name Anya Taylor-Joy has been added (it will sound like 'Glass', the latest film by M. Night Shyamalan), who is in talks to sign for the film. Rumors claim that he could play a young version of the Furiosa character, but not much more is known yet. If these three interpreters were finally signed, George Miller would have one of the most anticipated projects of the future in hand.