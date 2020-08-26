Mad Max: Furious, does Warner want Chris Hemsworth as the male lead?

Share it:

We’ve been talking about the prequel / spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road entirely dedicated to the character of Furiosa, who in the 2015 film was played by Charlize Theron; now, however, the updates seem to arrive with some consistency and in the last few hours the name of Chris Hemsworth as a possible male protagonist.

The casting for the Mad Max prequel focused on Furiosa is still in progress and some rumors would like George Miller willing to entrust the role to the young star of Split and the next The New Mutants, Anya Taylor-Joy. More recently, based on a casting call that Warner would like to look for a male protagonist between 30 and 40 years old by the name of Dementus, some have speculated that the firm’s first choice may be Chris Hemsworth, increasingly on the crest of the wave after the success obtained with Marvel Studios and the Russo brothers (who produced the phenomenal Tyler Rake for Netflix).

At the moment this is news to be taken with due caution, as there is still no shred of agreement nor negotiation. For the part of Furiosa, Miller initially thought of digitally rejuvenating Charlize Theron, a decision later revised in favor of another younger actress.

Charlize Theron has expressed her disappointment with this choice. “It’s hard to swallow. I totally respect George Miller, even more so after the making of Mad Max: Fury Road with him, a master. I wish him only the best. Yes, it breaks my heart a little, of course. I love that character and am so thankful that I had a small part in his creation. He will forever be someone I think and remember fondly. Of course I wanted to see the story go on and if he feels it has to go that way then I trust him“.