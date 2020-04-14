Macaulay Culkin will charge millions for acting in My poor little angel

Share it:

The film My poor little angel will have a new version and will be directed by Dan Mazer, it is reported in different news portals and it is emphasized that Macaulay Culkin, its protagonist in the first version more than twenty years ago, will act in it and will receive a million dollar amount.

Macaulay Culkin will participate in the franchise that made him the most successful boy of the 90s and was seen worldwide in that movie, but will double more than three million dollars.

Macaulay Culkin, 39, would be about to sign with Disney to work on the remake of My Poor Little Angel, which launched him to world fame as a child.

Culkin played Kevin McAllister in the first two My Little Angel movies, between 1990 and 1992, but now the protagonist will be Archie Yates, who is 11 years old and is known for his performance in Jojo Rabbit, a Taika Waititi movie.

Macaulay Culkin has stayed away from the world of acting and recently gave an interview to Esquire magazine and spoke about what his life is like now.

I enjoy acting, but I don't really enjoy the other things that surround acting, ”said famed Macaulay Culkin.

Macaulay starred in My Poor Little Angel in 1990, when he was just 9 years old, and later My Poor Little Angel 2. Thanks to this, at age 14, he achieved a small and great fortune of $ 1 million.









The acting career of Macaulay Culkin, originally from Manhattan, New York State, suddenly stagnated and ceased to feature in it.

