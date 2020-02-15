Macaulay Culkin and his Audition for Quentin Tarantino

Share it:

It's hard not to want to Macaulay Culkin. Three decades ago because John hughes he realized what he had in his hands in ‘Alone with our uncle’(1989) and, hence, because he gave us‘Home alone’(Chris Columbus, 1990),‘My girl’(Howard Zieff, 1991),‘Home alone 2: Lost in New York’(Chris Columbus, 1992),‘The good son’(Joseph Ruben, 1993) or‘The guardian of words’(Joe Johnston, Pixote Hunt, 1994).

Now, because he is struggling to overcome his chanante caricaruta and, with the help of Seth green, has tried to show that ideas as crazy as ‘can come out of the well: Dryvrs’(Jack Dishel, 2015),‘Google Assistant: Home Alone Again’(Mike Warzin, 2019) or with a fun role in his friend’s directorial debut,‘Changeland’(Seth Green, 2019).

But if there is something that conquers us of Culkin it is the sincerity with which he speaks of his personal failures. This happened in a recent interview with Esquire in which he confessed that he was presented to a test for ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’(Quentin Tarantino, 2019) and, well, it didn't work out well.

"It was a disaster. I would not have hired myself”, He confesses. "Anyway, I'm terrible doing auditions and this was my first test in about eight years"

"People assume that I am crazy, that I am crazy or that I am broken. Rare. Cracked”, He emphasizes the public image he knows he offers. "And until the last year or two, I haven't really caught up, so I can understand. It's also like, 'Okay, stop being surprised everyone is relatively well and focused"

Luckily, the interpreter continues to notice the call of filming from time to time. The comfort of your home seems to be one of the main impediments to becoming a regular figure on the billboard, but there is hope.

"I enjoy acting. I like being on set. I don't enjoy the other things that it entails”, He says. "A good analogy is ‘Life imprisonment’. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a crap tube, you know? It's like coming to that kind of freedom, I would have to crawl through a crap tube. And you know what? I have built a very beautiful prison for me. It's soft. It is sweet. Smells good. It's fancy"