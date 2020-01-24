Macarena Achaga, the actress who has revolutionized the LGBT community

In early 2019, social networks caught fire with the ‘hashtag’ #Juliatina: it became ‘trending topic’ on Twitter, its videos added millions of views on YouTube and became the third most popular ‘ship’ of Tumblr. But in Spain many of us may still wonder what "Juliantina" is. Well, it is the name that fans have assigned to the relationship between Valentina Carvajal and Juliana Valdés in ‘Love to death’, the soap opera that has triumphed in Mexico and that since January 7 we can see in Spain in Nova.
The reason for such success? Juliantine She is the first lesbian couple on Mexican television (unless it is explicitly broadcast). So fans lived their first kiss almost as a sexual revolution, so much so that the actresses who play Valentina and Juliana, Macarena Achaga and Bárbara López, are already LGBTIQ + global community icons.
Taking advantage of Macarena being an Desigual ambassador, we did not want to miss the opportunity to chat with her during a signing event in Miami. And, incidentally, do a ‘shooting’ in Miami Beach. While the fashion director does the styling, Maca says excitedly: "This‘ look ’will love my‘ fans ’." And, behind this beautiful Argentine actress, a 27-year-old girl is hiding sensitive, close, professional, fast, daring, self-confident … and an off-road woman who did not mind touring the entire city, change clothes on the beach and pose in full sun. This girl promises.
Short sleeve jacket (€ 735), pinch bermuda (€ 295), cap (€ 305) and tie, Max Mara. Short sleeve shirt with drawing, Unequal (€ 55)
Bernardo Doral
Juliantina has been so successful that you are going to make a movie, do you know when we can watch it?
We really did not expect that success. We are living a generation that has realized that what they told us we had to feel is not real, so we try to break down certain barriers and stereotypes of love and human relationships that are not realistic and that conditioned our happiness. With Juliantina we wanted to represent all that, which was a very big challenge, since we had a lot of responsibility, especially in a society like Mexico, which is very traditional. Therefore, telling that story is very delicate and that's why the road has been so long, but with a little luck I think that by the middle of this year we can have something.
Did you get inspired by an LGBT couple when preparing to play Valentina in ‘Loving Death’?
No. It is a situation that I do not live in my day to day, but it is love. And between two girls or two boys, it's still love, that's why we didn't want to tell the story differently. So what I did was to permeate all my experience, all that I am in love, how I understand it, how I interact … and I have taken it to Valentina's character. I think you have to break that gap, since the essence is the same in a homosexual relationship than in a heterosexual one: love.
Maybe that's why people have empathized so much, because it was your real love …
Totally. That is why and because the actors, actresses and the whole team connect a lot. We all really felt that we should tell that story. And we took a chance, because it was a primetime schedule in Mexico that, as I said before, is a very conservative society, and we knew that anything could happen. Barbara and I were ready to be shot, but just the opposite happened.
In fact, it is the first series that shows such explicit scenes of a lesbian couple in Mexico, did you put any restrictions on acting?
Yes, because it was complicated. We had never done it, the directors had never done it … nobody had ever done it. Then nobody knew what the measure was. I think if I had the same scenes with my boyfriend they wouldn't have cut them, but as it remains a taboo subject …
Of course, because some scenes were censored at first, right?
Yes, in Chapter 40 they cut the kiss and the fans went crazy, they made a whole revolution in social networks. But not only girls, but mothers, which I think is very beautiful because our generation is "open mind", but the past do not have the memory of making their own decisions as we do now. Then a family bond was created in which parents and grandparents could understand in the company of the rest that it is good that you like someone of the same sex, coming together to the conclusion that Valentina and Julia are in love and has nothing wrong. Suddenly it was so logical that when they cut the kiss nobody understood. That connection with people was impressive.
Multicolored shirt, Miranda Makaroff x Desigual (€ 69). Pink shirt (€ 1,350) and pink patterned pants (€ 980), Emilio Pucci Fanny pack, Unequal. Necklace, Bimba and Lola (€ 110). ‘Princess by Dulceida’ makeup crystals, You are the Princess (in Primor, € 4.99).
Bernardo Doral
Do you think the soap opera has opened the way to greater sexual freedom on television in Mexico?
It is a step, yes. I think that having done this character opens a window (I will not say a door because I think there is still a long way) to continue telling these stories, because they have realized that there is a huge audience that is receiving them well. But this is just an action and the process will surely take years. The most important thing is that it gives way to talk about it and there is the important thing: in the dialogue. Since communication is the basis of understanding so that we all have a life in peace. Then, at least it gives me peace of mind that we open the doors to communication.
You have fans all over the world and you are already an icon of the LGBT community worldwide, what does it mean for you in your day to day?
I don't get used to it. I am very normal and suddenly look for my flights, send me flowers to hotels … I never imagined that magnitude. So it has been very impressive, but I really appreciate each show of love.
Since you are also a model, do you think fashion is really advancing in terms of integration? (Include trans models, etc.)
Yes, fashion is transforming and is seen in brands with which I collaborate, such as the Miranda Makaroff collection for Desigual, which proposes breaking down the barriers between sexuality and pleasure. There are a lot of brands that are understanding the message and those that do not understand it, I don't know if they will survive. Even I am changing, suddenly I dress in more masculine clothes. Not because I identify with anything, but because I feel like it and many times it is more comfortable than going with a tight set that marks your curves.
What are your next projects? We have seen that you have been recording in Turkey …
I can't tell much about Turkey yet, because I don't know very well what's going to happen with it. This year I am trying to be selective with interpretation, because I want to find things that represent me and it is not easy. Meanwhile, I will give TEDx talks, collaborate with fashion brands and travel. I want to draw on the culture of other countries, because that is what inspired me and what I like to convey.
If you could give a single message from Valentina to a teenager who is experiencing a situation similar to yours, what would it be?
"Do it. And if you are afraid, do it with fear. ”
Questions from your fans
What do you like most about yourself? How stubborn I am.
What is your favorite song? ‘Cringe‘, by Maett Maeson.
And your favorite food? My father's fried eggs and chips.
Your biggest fear? Not being able to live on what I like.
What country would you like to meet? Australia.
Your favorite series? ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (Amazon Prime), treats feminism with a lot of humor and I recommend it to everyone.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up? Drink water and wash my face.
Your biggest dream? Being able to be myself (creatively speaking).
MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING: SIDNEY JAMILA. ASSISTANT MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING: MARIO OSORNO. PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANTS: RYAN HACKETT / MIGUEL MORI. STYLING ASSISTANT: JAIONE ZALDUEGUI. PRODUCTION: ASHA MARTÍNEZ. TEXT: CARMEN MARTÍNEZ PITA. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS: ENZO MARTÍNEZ. Opening photo: Jacket (€ 119) and jeans (€ 99) printed, Miranda Makaroff x Desigual. Blue sandals, Manolo Blahnik (€ 765). Headband ‘Princess by Dulceida’, You are the Princess (in Primor, € 4.99). Glasses, Levi’s. Rose gold earrings, Pandora.
Macarena Achaga, the actress who has revolutionized the LGBT community was last modified: January 24th, 2020 by Maria Rivera
Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.
Add Comment