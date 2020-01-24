Macarena Achaga, the actress who has revolutionized the LGBT community

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In early 2019, social networks caught fire with the ‘hashtag’ #Juliatina: it became ‘trending topic’ on Twitter, its videos added millions of views on YouTube and became the third most popular ‘ship’ of Tumblr. But in Spain many of us may still wonder what "Juliantina" is. Well, it is the name that fans have assigned to the relationship between Valentina Carvajal and Juliana Valdés in ‘Love to death’, the soap opera that has triumphed in Mexico and that since January 7 we can see in Spain in Nova.

The reason for such success? Juliantine She is the first lesbian couple on Mexican television (unless it is explicitly broadcast). So fans lived their first kiss almost as a sexual revolution, so much so that the actresses who play Valentina and Juliana, Macarena Achaga and Bárbara López, are already LGBTIQ + global community icons.

Taking advantage of Macarena being an Desigual ambassador, we did not want to miss the opportunity to chat with her during a signing event in Miami. And, incidentally, do a ‘shooting’ in Miami Beach. While the fashion director does the styling, Maca says excitedly: "This‘ look ’will love my‘ fans ’." And, behind this beautiful Argentine actress, a 27-year-old girl is hiding sensitive, close, professional, fast, daring, self-confident … and an off-road woman who did not mind touring the entire city, change clothes on the beach and pose in full sun. This girl promises.

Short sleeve jacket (€ 735), pinch bermuda (€ 295), cap (€ 305) and tie, Max Mara. Short sleeve shirt with drawing, Unequal (€ 55) Bernardo Doral

Juliantina has been so successful that you are going to make a movie, do you know when we can watch it?

We really did not expect that success. We are living a generation that has realized that what they told us we had to feel is not real, so we try to break down certain barriers and stereotypes of love and human relationships that are not realistic and that conditioned our happiness. With Juliantina we wanted to represent all that, which was a very big challenge, since we had a lot of responsibility, especially in a society like Mexico, which is very traditional. Therefore, telling that story is very delicate and that's why the road has been so long, but with a little luck I think that by the middle of this year we can have something.

Did you get inspired by an LGBT couple when preparing to play Valentina in ‘Loving Death’?

No. It is a situation that I do not live in my day to day, but it is love. And between two girls or two boys, it's still love, that's why we didn't want to tell the story differently. So what I did was to permeate all my experience, all that I am in love, how I understand it, how I interact … and I have taken it to Valentina's character. I think you have to break that gap, since the essence is the same in a homosexual relationship than in a heterosexual one: love.

Maybe that's why people have empathized so much, because it was your real love …

Totally. That is why and because the actors, actresses and the whole team connect a lot. We all really felt that we should tell that story. And we took a chance, because it was a primetime schedule in Mexico that, as I said before, is a very conservative society, and we knew that anything could happen. Barbara and I were ready to be shot, but just the opposite happened.