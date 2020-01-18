Mac Miller fans have mixed feelings with Circles

Share it:

Mac Miller died too soon, he was only 26 years old; Friday morning, January 17, "Circles" was released, the rapper's posthumous album reminding us of all the lost talent. The record production consists of 12 songs among these "Good news", previously published, and was imagined as a complementary piece of his LP "Swimming", nominated for the Grammy in 2018.

"Why does everyone need me to stay?" Asks Mac Miller in the first single; He answered his own question with the superb posthumous "circles." The album is heartbreakingly sublime, a portrait of an ironic and honest musician who recognizes his demons but looks beyond them. Who was Ariana Grande's boyfriend sings:

Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018 at 26 years of age and was working on "Circles." Jon Brion, who worked on "Swimming" and also produced for Kanye West and Dido, was asked to finish the job that the rapper had left started.

"Circles" shares the attractive confessional lyrics of "Swimming" but is more airy, quieter and more discreet. Mac Miller was always an idiosyncratic artist, mixing rhythms and hip-hop shows with soul and warm funk, even jazz. Here, it is discreet, moody, spatial and anesthetized. Sing more than you rap, there's nothing flashy, everything is well thought out.

The AP publishes: "'Circles' is free but somehow full, a small hesitant sample serves in the backbone of' Blue World ', a lazy drum and a piano do the same for' I Can See ', a repeat' eh-uh 'goes through' Hands' and 'Complicated' at first it seems too simple, but later listening reveals a construction like a jewel.The first single, 'Good news', is addictive and should be a defining song for an artist taken too soon. The delicate guitar touch accompanies Miller's Hangdog lyrics. "Running out of gas, there's almost nothing left," he sings. "I'm so tired of being so tired." Brion is in no hurry to finish and lets Miller leave for more than 5 and a half minutes. "









Days before the launch, the family of the deceased rapper published the following statement on social networks:

"Here we are. The act of having to write this feels surreal. At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording the accompanying album of 'Swimming' entitled 'Circles'. Two different styles that complement each other, completing a circle. 'Swimming in Circles' was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some of the first versions of the songs, erased his agenda to help Malcolm refine them.

After his death, Jon dedicated himself to finishing 'Circles' based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of doing this work.

This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer, there is no clear path, we simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world listen to himOne of the most difficult decisions in the process is the best way to inform people about this, how to communicate meaningfully while remaining sacred, what must be kept sacred; Then this will be the only publication in any of its channels. Information about this release, your charity and Malcolm himself can be found in the account @ 92tilinfinity. Thanks to all the fans who have supported him unconditionally over the years.

We miss him. We can imagine where Malcolm was going and appreciate where he was, we hope you take the time to listen. The expression on his face when everyone listened said it all.

With humility and gratitude, Malcolm's family".