Lynn Cohen, known for The Hunger and Sex Games in New York, dies at age 86

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lynn Cohen has passed away at the age of 86. She was a veteran actress known for the role of Magda, the housekeeper, in the HBO series Sex in New York, and Mags Flanagain in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

As reported by his representative, Cohen died last Friday morning for reasons, for now, unknown. The actress had a professional career of almost 50 years whose beginnings date back to the movie Without a Trace in 1983.

His works also include the films Deconstructing Harry, Once We Were Strangers, and Across the Universe. Before passing away, the actress recorded some short films that are still to be released.

His most famous television role was the one he starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in Sex in New York. He also had an important role in the series Law as Judge Elisabeth Mizener.

As for the cinema, one of the most recent titles for which it is remembered is The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He also did theater in Broadway, performances for which he won the Bowden Award for the New Playwrights, the Fox Fellow Award, the Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award from the Actor's Equity Association.

But her career does not end here, Cohen also delved into the exciting world of video games working as a dubbing actress in the memorable role of Mrs. Bush of Red Dead Redemption of Rockstar Games.

Lynn Cohen will be remembered as a multifaceted actress with almost 50 years of work behind her back and great roles both in film, as in television, theater and video games.