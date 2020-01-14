Lyn May's health filigree if he undergoes new cosmetic surgeries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beginning of this new year 2020 seems that it was not so good for the Lynde Chinese descent star, because he will not be able to fulfill his purposes of this new year 2020, which were to undergo new cosmetic surgeries and show off a new figure.

The Mexican film actress assured that she was the happiest in this new stage of her life and mentioned that she wanted to celebrate it with a new cosmetic surgery, with which she would change her breast prostheses, which they turned 10 last year.

However, this purpose cannot be fulfilled, because according to his treating doctor, Lyn May will not be able to undergo any cosmetic surgery due to the condition of his skin, since he is not suitable for a new operation.

This news revealed by TVNotas fall like a bomb to the 68-year-old woman who said she wanted to start 2020 with a new image but for health reasons it will no longer be possible, and if she wanted to do so, only breast implants could be removed It was placed ten years ago and removed to avoid complications.

The doctor assured TVNotas that Lyn May is in a perfect state of health, so there should be no concern about it and only when you seek to visit the operating room for aesthetic purposes is when there could be serious risks, because your skin already It is not suitable to resist any modification in your body.

Recently Lyn May has been involved in the controversy, after presenting her supposed fiancé Markos D1, who is 30 years younger than her, however, at the end of this year he assured that the whole theme of the wedding was a strategy of Advertising for the young.