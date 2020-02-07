Lyn May gets demanding: Looking for a handsome, well-endowed, and well-groomed boyfriend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That not always! That the romance between Lyn May and Markos D1 was not real … Never! The same model and vedette confessed that the only thing that unites them is an employment relationship.

Lyn confessed that he met Markos D1 when he hired her to be a model in his new music video, as Flor Rubio explained in Spectacular Formula on December 16.

Markos D1 lives in LA, Lyn May is a good luck charm for many singers and as a media figure he does very well, he decides to hire her and pay Lyn May with this advertising strategy. ”

The same actress confessed in ‘First Hand’ that everything was an advertising strategy. Markos D1 himself said they never intended to reach the altar:

“I met Lyn through my music… I ask Lyn to be my girlfriend in a Chinese restaurant (…) The next day Lyn invites me to the Tropicana carpet and introduces me as her boyfriend and suddenly they all start that kiss and kiss (…) nothing was ever planned. ”

And the only place where they intended to get married was always in this music video:

And although everything was false, Lyn does not lose the opportunity to find love again, because he said he is still looking for a man:

"I'm still single and I want to get married, I would like a thin guy, white, tall, very clean, very polite, intelligent and with a lot of money, also well endowed, if not, no ”.

With information from Imagen Televisión.

You may also be interested: Lyn May confesses that she says goodbye to 2019 … With breast reconstruction!