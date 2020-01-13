Lyn May believes herself the Virgin Mary and users destroy her

Share it:

Who has everyone boiling with courage is actress Lyn May, who compared herself with the same Virgin Mary in social networks, which caused an endless number of attacks on social networks by users who found it very bad taste what she did the woman.

It turns out that the vedete published an image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a devotion that is used to refer to the Virgin, but what bothered everyone was that her face appears on the image as if she were the Virgin herself, causing the fury of the users who told everyone about the famous woman.

"That disrespect to the one who did and to the one who accepted this kind of thing and to the respect was lost", "That lack of respect the truth", "What happens to you respect if you do not share", they wrote in social networks to the woman with the sexiest body of the vedetes in Mexico.

After the attacks Lyn May gave her face and sent a message to her detractors, because she made it clear that she did not want to offend anyone and it was only the gift of one of her fans.

Blessings hearts, remember that this is only art without any desire to offend anyone, I love you, wrote Lyn who has always considered herself a quiet woman who just wants to have fun, because now she wants to be out of the controversy and work.

It is worth mentioning that Lyn made it clear that he was not getting married as he had said a few weeks ago, since everything was an advertising plan to help his friend Marco D1, with whom he was romantically related.