Luxury cars and personalized jewels: boxer Andy Ruiz has squandered his fortune

The eyes of boxing world they got over Andy Ruiz when with a not very athletic figure he managed to break stereotypes and win the title of world heavyweight champion to his counterpart Anthony Joshua

Since then the young boxer of Mexican descent has gained more notoriety and popularity, so much that he has even been congratulated by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Andy Ruiz Do not hesitate to enjoy your millionaire profits and it has transpired that you like to buy Exclusive vehicles or custom designer jewelry.

The first thing the Mexican boxer did after conquering the heavy belts that he snatched from Anthony Joshua It was buying the mansion in California that includes a pool and a tree house.

A few days ago the boxer gave himself a Lamborghini Urus with a value of more than 2 million pesos, which is capable of going from zero to 60 kilometers in 3.2 seconds.

Among Ruiz's most expensive personalized jewels is a striking Rolls Royce white, which cost almost three million Mexican pesos.

Andy Ruiz he won six million dollars in the fight he had against Anthony Joshua in July of this year; In addition, it is expected that the revenge will be pocketed a little more than 10 million dollars.

It should be noted that Ruiz has not only spent on him, because his good heart led him to give away 100 turkeys to homeless people so they could enjoy the newly celebrated Thanksgiving Day in United States.

With information from El Universal and La Verdad Noticias

You may also like:

VIDEO: Players from America dance "And it wasn't my fault"