Lupita González, Mexican Olympic medalist, was out of the Olympics: TAS ratified doping sanction

The marchista could not get the TAS to reduce her sanction for doping (Photo: Special)

He Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French) raHe described the four-year suspension of the maverick Guadalupe González. Sanction that must be fulfilled until November 2022 and leaves it out of Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete failed a doping control that was performed on October 17, 2018 by trenbolone, an anabolic steroid that he allegedly inadvertently consumed in contaminated meat, and it was in November of that same year that the positive result was released.

It should be noted that it is a substance that is used in Mexican cattle to increase your muscle mass.

It was in May 2019 that it was announced that the suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the International Federation of Athletics Associations (IAAF) for four years.

The TAS indicated that the Mexican marcher could not justify how the substance entered her body (Photo: Reuters / Denis Balibouse)

The sanction was appealed by the Olympic runner-up to the TAS and sought to reduce the sanction.

This Thursday, July 2, a panel of TAS arbitrators confirmed the sanction imposed by the IAFF. The resolution indicates that the Olympic medalist did not justify that the consumption of trenbolone was unintentional.

Based on the appeal, the court concludes that the athlete does not demonstrate how the doping substance entered her body, nor does it demonstrate that it was intentional. Thus, there is no reason to decrease the four-year sentence after reviewing the appeal"Is stated in the statement.

Colombians Andrés Charría and Víctor Delgado, lawyers for the Mexican athlete, indicated that González consumed meat contaminated with this substance that is used to fatten cattle in Mexico. The situation against the marchista was that it was that he contradicted in his defense hearing before the AIU and presented false evidence.

The sanction of the Mexican athlete ends in 2022 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The legista who handled the case at first indicated to the athlete that she should mention that consumed beef liver and that was the substance.

According to information from Process, Lupita acknowledged and apologized for lying the first time., but was not considered to reduce the sanction.

Given the fact that his sanction ends in November 2022, he declared in January for the newspaper Record that in case the TAS did not reduce the sanction, it would analyze the withdrawal.

"If punishment stays as such, it's three more years than that, it definitely wouldn't make much sense if I don't have any competition. I haven't thought about it well, but possibly I can say goodbye at that time, ”said Guadalupe González.

EFE / EPA / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT / Archive



The marchista started out in sport as a strawweight boxer, He was a specialist in 400, 800 and 5,000 meters, to emulate his compatriot Ana Guevara, before going to the march, due to his meniscus injuries.

On the walk, His first great success came at the Toronto Pan American Games in 2015, when he won the 20 km.

