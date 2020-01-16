Lupine The First and other Anime Factory films nominated for the Japan Academy Film Prize 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some films featured in the Anime Factory 2020 line-up have recently filled up on Japan Academy Film Prize, the cinema prizes awarded in Japan to the best films of the last calendar year. Below you can take a look at Koch Media Press Release and mark the release date of your favorite souls.

Milan, January 16, 2020 – Anime Factory, Koch Media's own label that contains the best of the Anime, film and home video offer, is delighted to announce that three out of five films nominated by the Japan Academy Film Association to receive the award such as "Best Animated Film”Are present in their line-up. The ceremony of the 43rd edition of the Japan Academy Film Prize will be held on March 6, 2020 and among the candidates for the prize dedicated to the best animation we find:

Lupine III – The First

Her Blue Sky

ONE PIECE: Stampede

Proud of the great success recorded by One Piece: STAMPEDE at the cinema last October, Anime Factory is preparing to bring the highly anticipated Lupine III – The First by Takashi Yamazaki, the brand new 3DCG film dedicated, to the cinema from February 27, 2020 to the most famous gentleman thief in the world. Spring 2020 will instead be the period in which all fans can finally admire Her Blue Sky, the new feature film by Tatsuyuki Nagai made by the animators of Your Name and Weathering With You, also nominated for the prestigious award.

But the appointments at the cinema with Anime Factory products do not end here! In Spring 2020, in addition to Her Blue Sky, it will also arrive in the hall Hello world, a poignant sci-fi game that challenges the limits of time and space, signed by Tomohiko Itô and created by the producers of Your Name, and soon it will be the turn of Doraemon The Movie – Nobita and the Chronicles of the Exploration of the Moon, 39th animated film dedicated to the famous space cat. As for the home video, Anime Factory, in collaboration with Lucky Red, is ready to bring to Italy Fireworksblockbuster feature film directed by Akiyuki Shinbô, coming February 13 on DVD and Blu-ray ™.

On March 19, 2020, however, get ready to welcome your favorite pirate crew with One Piece: STAMPEDE, available in three exclusive editions: Limited Edition with Slipcase (on DVD and Blu-ray ™) and SteelBook® Ultralimited Edition (only in Blue -ray ™), all enriched by 5 special cards and made unique by the presence of a second unedited dubbing which sees the return of Gigi Rosa in the role of the protagonist Luffy.