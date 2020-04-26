Lupine III vs Detective Conan: 5 curiosities that you may not know

Share it:

In the world of anime and manga it is not difficult to find many works that, despite some differences, manage to find common themes or even simply a similar genre, and crossover have been made several times between series that are highly appreciated in general , such as the special Lupine III VS Detective Conan .

The gentleman thief, work created by Monkey Punch in 1967, has obtained over the years infinite animated transpositions and also dedicated films, such as the last one completely made in CGI Lupine III The First, while the small Conan, created by Gosho Aoyama, is currently underway, and getting closer to 100 tankobons.

Although the elements that characterize the two works are quite different, the possibility of combining these two famous characters in a single and exciting adventure was immediately perceived as a good idea. Let's see some curiosities on the film together:

The release of the special, of 27 March 2009, was an occasion for celebrate 50 years of Yomuri TV , producer of Detective Conan, and i 55 years of Nippon Television , which produced Lupine III

, producer of Detective Conan, and i , which produced Lupine III The project involved the two historical composers of the series, Yuji Ono and Katsuo Ono, in a spectacular collaboration

The success obtained started the production of a sequel, entitled Lupine Terzo vs Detective Conan, released in 2013

After the release of the film, 3 chapters were published in the Shonen Sunday Super magazine, as a manga transposition, entrusted to Yutaka Abe and Denjiro Maru , who had previously worked for the Detective Conan magazine dedicated to Special Cases.

, who had previously worked for the Detective Conan magazine dedicated to Special Cases. The magazine is published by Shogakukan, the publisher of Detective Conan.

What are you waiting for to recover this nice crossover? The film will air today in the late evening on Italia 1!