Lupine III The First: the return to the cinema of the gentleman thief is officially postponed

The arrival in Italy of the Coronavirus could only arouse innumerable concerns, forcing the municipalities and the government to take precautionary measures to reduce its spread. For this reason, many events have been canceled, starting with the Italian distribution of Lupine III The Movie.

The adventures of the gentleman thief on the big screen will have to delay a little longer, as the unpleasant situation that is affecting Northern Italy has forced the closure of all the cinemas in the northern part of the Bel Paese. Obviously, this phenomenon led to the postponement of Lupine III The Movie, initially expected to debut on February 26th.

To reveal the cancellation of the distribution was the same Anime Factory, Koch Media label linked to Japanese animation, through a press release published on its social channels. Currently, unfortunately, the new date of the special event has not yet been communicated, but the company has promised to reveal it as soon as possible. In any case, if the news has caught you in sorrow, we suggest you to recover our in-depth special on Lupine III The Movie, in which we try to analyze the production approach to computer graphics.

And you, however, did you expect the postponement of the film? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, in the space reserved below.