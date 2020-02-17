Lupine III The First: Review of the new CGI movie about the gentleman thief

Share it:

Thief, gentleman, hero. Three words that perfectly summarize the evolutionary path he has made Lupine in fifty years of editorial history. From the Monkey Punch manga to the numerous animated transpositions, without forgetting the many TV specials and of course the feature films. But the evolution of the direct descendant of the literary character created by Maurice Leblanc, to whom the late Kazuhiko Kato he was inspired, he is also graphic as well as conceptual: under the creative direction of TMS Entertainment, the adventures of the gentleman thief have adapted to the artistic progress from generation to generation. A path that leads to Lupine III – The First, the most recent feature on the Monkey Punch franchise: for the first time ever, with the direction of Takashi Yamazaki, Lupine and his band land on the big screen in 3DCG in a visually striking film.

The figure of Lupine III has become firmly rooted in the popular imagination and, thanks to the tight and omnipresent transmission in Italian TV schedules for several decades, the adventures of the incorrigible thief have become particularly loved by our audience. He knows it well Anime Factory, Koch Media sub-label, which will bring the film to our cinemas starting from February 27th with the media-partnership of Radio Deejay and Everyeye (visit our Lupine III The First event page here) In short, only ten days separate us from the return of Arsenio, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and Zenigata to the big screen, in an operation that will satisfy both the most hardcore fans of the saga and the general public.

Bresson's lost diary

Lupine III – The First is the film of great occasions: to celebrate properly the first animated project entirely in three-dimensional graphics, Yamazaki has chosen to tell a story celebrating the roots of the gentleman thief. And it is no coincidence that the promotional material of the film shows us Lupine III with the most iconic of the jackets, the Red, but also with the tuba and the stick, the typical accessories of the character created by Leblanc's pen: Arsenio Lupine I, his grandfather.

The story, after a brief digression into the past of which we will not reveal the contents in order not to anticipate too many narrative elements, could only open with a robbery: our hero tries to take possession of the legendary Bresson's diary, an adventurer who according to myth hid a priceless and dangerous treasure. A booty that obviously makes the protagonist gluttonous, but this time for a double reason: beyond the irresistible challenge dictated by the thrill of the blow, Lupine intends to collect his grandfather's legacy, who at a young age never managed to get his hands on Bresson's diary. But on the trail of this mysterious and fascinating Grail there is also Laetitia, a young archeology enthusiast whose fate is strangely connected to the legacy of Bresson himself. Behind the scenes of what will prove to be a real one adventure triphowever, there is a dark organization that is determined to exploit Laetitia's knowledge and Lupine's tools to get to the place where the treasure lies. But our heroes will discover a secular conspiracy that threatens to destroy the world, and this is how the full band finds themselves involved in a much more dangerous battle than they thought.

A film for the family



The gentleman thief is certainly not alone in this adventure: at his side, despite themselves, Jigen Daisuke is Goemon Ishikawa XIII. In the middle, the always shrewd and manipulative Fujiko Mine, determined to act following its own interests; and, on the heels of the group, the inevitable and zealous Koichi Zenigata, willing to follow his arch nemesis literally to the end of the world.

In Lupine III – The First, in short, you will find all the classic elements of the extraordinary universe created by Monkey Punch: Yamazaki's work in the script phase finely sketches its historical protagonists, defines its basic characteristics with great attention to detail and never neglects anyone, in a film deeply respectful of the "mythology" of Lupine III.

It must be said that not everything shines in the story written by the staff of Marza Animation: Yamazaki, director and screenwriter, writes obediently the classic characters and well characterizes the new entries, but at the same time lightens their main themes. In the film it comes to life a fascinating historical-political subtext, with some premises that in our opinion do not find a completely satisfactory development in the central part of the story.

The reason is to be found in a factor that we believe, at the same time, both a strength and an element that could destabilize the purists of the first hour: stripping the character – and in return all the supporting actors – of the more adult themes and references and mature, the result is a film for the whole family, conceptually very close to the most famous television iterations, light but fully enjoyable for those who loved the incarnations of the gentleman thief in the eighties and for those who approach it for the first time. Ultimately, a product that combines the action and the noir typical of Lupine III with the adventure genre, without neglecting some vague espionage and fictional nuances, elements that do not in any way weigh down the writing for a younger and less demanding audience .

Lupine's best shot



What we believe represents the real added value is the artistic sector of production. As already mentioned, Lupine III is presented for the first time in a three-dimensional graphic appearance, and the result is simply excellent. The staff of Marza Animation, under the supervision of Toho, carried out sublime animation work, managing to mix the visual miracles of the CGI with a powerful and inspired stylistic imprint. The polygonal models, the textures and the scenarios are made with a meticulous attention to detail, giving the film's visual apparatus an aspect incredibly close to live action, but at the same time excellently characterized. Lupine III – The First represents the perfect marriage between CGI and a character design that faithfully reproduces the traits and the features dictated by the original pencil of Lupine III, above all thanks to a meticulous and careful work done on the expressiveness and fluidity of the movements. An anime with a 3DCG so cured, frankly, had never been seen before: the result achieved by Takashi Yamazaki and his collaborators it pales any other experiment of Japanese matrix, getting very close to an animation level made in Disney.

An artistic structure that travels parallel on the tracks of novelty and tradition, because the splendid animations of the Marza studio are flanked by the iconic and monumental musical arrangements of Yuji Ohno, with the legendary classic theme of Lupine the 3rd to play the charge of an excellent soundtrack. Remaining in terms of sound, but moving on the side of the Italian localization, Anime Factory has performed as usual an excellent nostalgia operation to satisfy all the fans of the saga.

To dub the protagonists we find the usual cast for the local edition, with the essential Stefano Onofri as Lupine to lead a staff composed of Alessandro Maria D'Errico for Jigen and Antonio Palumbo for Goemon; to support them the always excellent Alessandra Korompay, voice of Fujiko, e Rodolfo Bianchi to interpret Inspector Zenigata. Among the new characters we include the aforementioned Laetitia, voiced by Joy Saltarelli, and the villain Geralt, in whose shoes we find a surprising Lorenzo Scattorin; finally there is Franco Zucca, veteran of the Italian dubbing, in the role of Professor Lambert, the ambiguous and enigmatic grandfather of Laetitia.