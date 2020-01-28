Entertainment

Lupine III The First is out in the cinema for a month, the countdown has started!

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Was shared a few minutes ago video countdown of Lupine III The First, the new 3DCG film dedicated to the iconic character created by Monkey Punch. The clip, visible by clicking on the link available at the bottom, reminds us that the debut of the gentleman thief in Italian cinemas is set for February 27, 2020, in exactly one month.

Koch Media, the company in charge of distributing the film in Italy, described the plot as follows: "Lupine III returns in a colossal treasure hunt around the world to steal the mysterious Diary of Bresson: the only object that his grandfather was unable to steal. The Diary would contain dark secrets of great interest also for an evil organization against which Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and even Zenigata, will have to clash to take possession of the enigmatic memories of Bresson. From Paris to Brazil, Lupine and her gang, together with their new accomplice Laetitia, a young aspiring archaeologist, will live an epic adventure never seen before!".

READ:  A Quiet Place 2. New trailer in Spanish

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the first Italian teaser of Lupine III The First shared last October 6 and the official poster of Lupine, shown for the first time last week.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.