Lupine III The First is out in the cinema for a month, the countdown has started!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Was shared a few minutes ago video countdown of Lupine III The First, the new 3DCG film dedicated to the iconic character created by Monkey Punch. The clip, visible by clicking on the link available at the bottom, reminds us that the debut of the gentleman thief in Italian cinemas is set for February 27, 2020, in exactly one month.

Koch Media, the company in charge of distributing the film in Italy, described the plot as follows: "Lupine III returns in a colossal treasure hunt around the world to steal the mysterious Diary of Bresson: the only object that his grandfather was unable to steal. The Diary would contain dark secrets of great interest also for an evil organization against which Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and even Zenigata, will have to clash to take possession of the enigmatic memories of Bresson. From Paris to Brazil, Lupine and her gang, together with their new accomplice Laetitia, a young aspiring archaeologist, will live an epic adventure never seen before!".

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the first Italian teaser of Lupine III The First shared last October 6 and the official poster of Lupine, shown for the first time last week.