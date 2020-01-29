Lupine III – The First: follow our Event Page for all the movie updates

Share it:

On February 27th, Italian cinemas will welcome the return of Lupine III: Koch Media and Anime Factory will distribute Lupine III – The First, the new feature (for the first time in 3DCG) on the gentleman thief created by Monkey Punch. For the occasion, we inaugurate the film's Event Page today, exclusively for you on Everyeye.it.

Through the appropriate link to the Lupine III The First Event Page, accessible through the home page of our site, you can access a HUB entirely dedicated to content related to the film directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

Between news, insights and specials, we at Everyeye will accompany you in the coming weeks with ever new content, to prepare you adequately for the arrival of theincorrigible Lupine in our rooms. On our site, as well as inHUB, two interesting retrospectives on the gentleman thief are already available: the first tells you about the evolution of Lupine III from comics to cinema (obviously passing through the famous TV series), while the second analyzes the importance of the figure of Lupine in our collective memory , from childhood to the present day.

We remind you that Everyeye is a media partner (together with Radio Deejay) of Koch Media and Anime Factory for the launch of Lupine III – The First. The film will see the gentleman thief grappling with a precious legacy: the diary of Bresson, a relic on whose tracks there was even his legendary ancestor, Arsenio Lupine I.