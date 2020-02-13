Lupine III The First, discovering the Italian voice actors of the film

Share it:

Very little is missing now: only two weeks separate us from the return of Lupine III to Italian screens. The opportunity will then be an important one: we are talking about a project conceived for the big screen, the film Lupine III – The First, distributed in our rooms by Koch Media and Anime Factory starting from February 27, 2020. A new adventure for the gentleman thief born from the mind of the great Monkey Punch: our hero, and his inseparable band, will present himself at the new appointment with the his fans in a completely new graphic design, as the film directed by Takashi Yamazaki will bring our favorite villain for the first time in 3DCG.

As for the Italian edition, however, Anime Factory once again it did things big: in the shoes of our heroes and adventurers we will find the historical voices that have accompanied us in all the most recent Italian iterations of the series. In our today's special we therefore want to deepen with you all the voices that will play the role of Arsenio Lupine III and his friends, to discover the Italian dubbing of Lupine III – The First.

The heroes of all time

We were talking about confirmations, at the beginning of the article, and in fact a saga like that of Lupine, to which different generations of spectators are fond, could only continue in the sign of tradition. We will not spoil you, of course, on the plot of Lupine III – The First, but as the product trailers have widely revealed so far we can tell you that in the feature film by TMS Entertainment the band will be back in full force, with lots of historical characters: the gentleman thief, therefore, can count not only on the help of his inseparable accomplices, Jigen Daisuke is Goemon Ishikawa XIII, but also on the beautiful curves of the splendid Fujiko Mine and on the (cumbersome) presence of the tireless Koichi Zenigata.

The Italian voice actors we have loved in the last twenty years will return to play the protagonist and his main allies / rivals: Stefano Onofri, now indispensable local voice of the gentleman thief, obviously leads the charge to the dubbing of a hero who will reserve many surprises for his fans:

"Lupine is a character that I learned to love over time. I collected this legacy from Roberto Del Giudice, this was already a very important beginning that made me understand the weight of this assignment. I still thank Giorgio Lopez, a great director who chose me personally to dub the gentleman thief, considering myself very similar to the voice of those who preceded me. The beginning was difficult, because I felt a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, but over time I learned to have fun and to know all the nuances of the character, getting closer to fans!

Over time, Lupine himself came to meet me, because it has evolved over the years. When he doubled him Del Giudice was much more 'character' and less 'hero'. Today he is also a hero, even before a thief, and also an adventurer. Almost a modern 007, a genre that Lupine III has come very close to.

Coming to this film, we have given it all the attention that a circuit film deserves for the cinema. I would add that I had a great time with the direction of Giorgio Bassanelli, who followed me as if he were a real director. He is a professional who, among other things, is first of all a great fan of Japanese culture and animation: he led me with his hand and made me do a job of great fidelity compared to the original Japanese interpretation. I think the result will be satisfying for the fans, I can't wait to watch it at the cinema! ".

Alongside our "monkey" thief we will find the gunslinger par excellence, the infallible Daisuke Jigen. An inseparable shoulder for Lupine III who, once again, will be doubled in Italian by Alessandro Maria D'Errico, who spoke about the value of his character and the role he will have in Lupine III – The First to our microphones:

"Friendship, loyalty, courage, challenge are probably the main traits of this character, who remains fundamental within the series. Jigen is Lupine's trusted friend, sometimes he is the voice of conscience and tries to warn him of possible trouble, especially when Fujiko is involved. But it is known that trouble is the real fun of Lupine and basically Jigen.

I can say that in the film there is an aspect more than the previous adventures, linked precisely to the blow that the gang decides to face. I don't want to go too far for fear of revealing details of the plot that must remain mysterious. There is a lot of mystery in the film and I stop here.

For the rest there is the proverbial sympathy of Lupine, the irony that is always found in his adventures and even humor. Zazà's hunt is, as always, an indispensable proof. What technology has managed to do over the years is impressive. In this film, then, for me it was a bit like seeing Pinocchio as a puppet become a real child. Jigen that seems true is something I wasn't prepared for. Incredible and very beautiful. "

Always D'Errico reminds us of the importance of the good Daisuke within the work of Monkey Punch: "I was a boy when I met the character of Jigen, since the first series that immediately appeared different from the others. The atmosphere, the story, the characters, the storylines, the music were definitely new. Jigen integrated perfectly into this atmosphere, he was so shady, taciturn, but very ironic, skilled with the gun, he could not help but fascinate those who were passionate about it. From that moment it has been a natural sympathy that has come down to today. I didn't even think that I would become a voice actor, so you can imagine my joy, my amazement when I knew I was chosen to voice Jigen. A real fortune and an honor for me. Of course I also feel the responsibility to collect an important witness, the one left by Germano Longo and Sandro Pellegrini, the incredible and unreachable voices of Jigen".

However, we cannot speak of Jigen without mentioning Goemon: the samurai, the hermit, the companion. Perhaps Lupine's most fascinating ally, who started as an enemy and then became a permanent member of the gang. At the dubbing of the thirteenth descendant of the Ishikawa family he returns Antonio Palumbo, no doubt grateful for the value that the character has and enthusiastic about the graphic revolution that has characterized him:

"Probably what makes Goemon unique is the fact that he is an atypical Samurai. He has his own code of honor, but is sometimes ready to sacrifice it in the name of the friendship that binds him to Lupine and the others. And it is precisely the nature of their friendship that makes their relationship unique. For everyone, including Goemon, it is not theft itself that is important but being faced with seemingly impossible challenges and artfully raising their success.

You can expect a huge amount of action from him, enhanced by the novelty of three-dimensional graphics: I found it a job well done, a qualitative leap that I thought was necessary so that this franchise never went out of fashion in contemporary animation ".

But Lupine is not just a thief, a hero, a friend. He is also, in fact, a gentleman. Lupine is an ever-present romantic, but above all a great lover. What would Lupine III be without his Fujiko? Doubling the splendid and shrewd thief returns the beloved voice of Alessandra Korompay, who has now sewn the role of the femme fatale created by Monkey Punch on his own skin:

"I have always had a great time dubbing her, thanks to her qualities, a woman who is always current, eclectic and never 'one step back' to her Lùpin ….. ahahaha!

And so the bond with her has strengthened over the years becoming visceral. I also want to thank Vittorio di Prima, unfortunately passed away, director of the dubbing, who from the beginning believed in me giving me this splendid character without requiring even an audition. And what about its strengths? Just ask this question to all kind boys …. I would say Perfection made person: beautiful intelligent and also nice.

But I believe that his shrewdness wins absolutely. Anyway, I liked the film so much, the 3D revolution was a stroke of genius, although I heard from some aficionados that they preferred the old design, but you cannot please everyone and the future with innovative technologies must be supported. This is not the context, but … regarding my character, do we want to talk about Lupine the Third – the woman called Fujiko Mine? ".

To close the circle of the protagonists is the good old Zazà. Koichi Zenigata, the tireless Interpol inspector who dedicated his life to the capture of Lupine, his nemesis par excellence. Anime Factory certainly could not give up the voice of Rodolfo Bianchi, who for more than a decade has been playing the role of what he considers the most fascinating of the characters in the work of Monkey Punch: "I really believe that Zenigata is the most beautiful character that the author of Lupine has created, because unlike the others – who possess, more or less, extraordinary skills – he is a man in all respects common, but despite this he does not lose heart in chasing the gentleman thief. The favorite side of Zazà is this relationship with Lupine, much deeper than it seems: he is not only obsessed with Lupine, but he absolutely cannot do without of him, even if he says otherwise! In the past I was very impressed, for example, by the scenes in which Zenigata believed that Lupine was dead: in those moments, the inspector had really lost a part of himself ".



The new entries

Every self-respecting Lupine story sees, of course, new characters alongside the traditional cast of the saga. There are three new entries for Lupine III – The First: Gerald, leader of a private military organization, and its ally, Professor Lambert. To the two is added Laetitia, the professor 's young niece dubbed in Italian by Joy Saltarelli, for many years Jennifer Lawrence's voice in the cinema and interpreter in various successful animation products such as Frozen 2, Toy Stork 4, Princess Mononoke and Porco Rosso. We know how important female figures are in Lupine stories. Joy Saltarelli, who has always been passionate about the series, knows it well.

"Letitia is a diligent and very sweet girl and fascinated by archeology, she is ready for anything to defend what she believes in! I personally liked her very much as a character, she made me reflect on how much we are willing to give up to defend what we believe is right and to follow always my heart. And then I too would be fascinated by his charm: I always loved him Lupine, as a child I never lost an episode! Having been able to lend my voice to his shoulder in the film was an experience that made me will remain in the heart! ".

Laetitia and the two aforementioned characters, just like Lupine and her allies, are on the trail of the Bresson's diary, an ancient relic that would reveal the location of an extraordinary treasure.

To dub Elder Lambert we find Franco Zucca, an industry veteran, voice actor and dubbing director, here at his first experience as a character from a Japanese animation product. We will not reveal the role of Lambert in the Koch Media film, but you just need to know that we are talking about a character as complex as it is profound, especially regarding the relationship with his granddaughter Laetitia.

Zucca told us about this complexity, then fondly remembering the late Roberto del Giudice, the first historical voice of the gentleman thief and the one who brought Zucca closer to the franchise:

"After overcoming the initial difficulty of dubbing a character not in flesh and blood, it has rarely happened to me in my career, it was interesting, because the character, behind an armor made of megalomania, hides a humanity that would like to come out but that is repressed by his desire for power. My relationship with Lupine is closely linked to the memory of Roberto del Giudice to whom I was very close. "



To close our rundown on the Italian voice actors of Lupine III – The First we find Gerald's interpreter: nothing less than Lorenzo Scattorin, beloved voice of various anime characters including Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, Sanji in ONE PIECE and Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh. Scattorin plays the one who, in fact, is the antagonist of the story: his voice, however, had to lend itself to a rather particular interpretation, both from a technical and conceptual point of view.

"Gerald is very far from characters like Lord Beerus or Sanji, he is a true, authentic villain, a 360 degree negative character. But artistically, not being a character, he must be approached as" true "in all respects, and it is here is the beauty: at his service, I discover a little at a time how I would be or would like to be .. if I were as ruthless as he is! Among the bad guys in my life he is truly one of the ones I loved the most.



Scattorin, for the anime audience, found himself dubbing mostly positive characters, or in any case in possession of ambiguous nuances. Gerald instead will be a villain done and finished: "Geralt is cruel and resolute, but also, paradoxically, magnetic, emanates the charm of the power of the dark side or even, more simply, of total dedication to a cause (however wrong it may be). The heroes, understood as classically positive characters and bearers of values ​​are, in the long run, a bit boring. The antagonists are necessarily more fun things to do, unless the good protagonists are still characters: then the question changes and I enjoy it the same way, but it is only a matter of taste. So, see you at the cinema?".