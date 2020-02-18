Lupine III The First conquers everyone, even TG2 pays homage to the film with a report

Share it:

The gentleman thief is really conquering everyone, even those media that until recently refused to pronounce the term "anime". The TG2 in fact, aired in the edition of 13:00 an interesting service dedicated to Lupine III The First, the new film of TMS Entertainment now close to debuting in Italian cinemas.

At the bottom you can take a look at the special, in which the Italian news refers to the feature film describing it as: "The film starring an animated character that made history, and which today is dressed with the photorealism of computer graphics". Do not miss the tribute to Monkey Punch, the genius behind the character sadly passed away last year.

Lupine III The First will be available on the big screen starting February 26th. Koch Media, the company in charge of distributing the film in Italy, described the plot as follows: "Lupine III returns in a colossal treasure hunt around the world to steal the mysterious Diary of Bresson: the only object that his grandfather was unable to steal. The Diary would contain dark secrets of great interest also for an evil organization against which Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and even Zenigata, will have to clash to take possession of the enigmatic memories of Bresson. From Paris to Brazil, Lupine and her gang, together with their new accomplice Laetitia, a young aspiring archaeologist, will live an epic adventure never seen before!".

