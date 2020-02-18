Entertainment

Lupine III The First conquers everyone, even TG2 pays homage to the film with a report

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The gentleman thief is really conquering everyone, even those media that until recently refused to pronounce the term "anime". The TG2 in fact, aired in the edition of 13:00 an interesting service dedicated to Lupine III The First, the new film of TMS Entertainment now close to debuting in Italian cinemas.

At the bottom you can take a look at the special, in which the Italian news refers to the feature film describing it as: "The film starring an animated character that made history, and which today is dressed with the photorealism of computer graphics". Do not miss the tribute to Monkey Punch, the genius behind the character sadly passed away last year.

Lupine III The First will be available on the big screen starting February 26th. Koch Media, the company in charge of distributing the film in Italy, described the plot as follows: "Lupine III returns in a colossal treasure hunt around the world to steal the mysterious Diary of Bresson: the only object that his grandfather was unable to steal. The Diary would contain dark secrets of great interest also for an evil organization against which Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and even Zenigata, will have to clash to take possession of the enigmatic memories of Bresson. From Paris to Brazil, Lupine and her gang, together with their new accomplice Laetitia, a young aspiring archaeologist, will live an epic adventure never seen before!".

READ:  The Maid's Tale Delays Season 4 HBO Premiere

What do you think? Are you ready to watch the latest film starring the gentleman thief? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our Lupine III The First Event Page.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.