Lupine III – The First arrives at the cinema on February 27, here is the official Italian poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first was released a few minutes ago Official Italian poster of Lupine III – The First, the new 3DCG film dedicated to the famous gentleman thief. The film, recently praised by several news sites because of the splendid technical sector, will debut in Italy on February 27th thanks to the efforts of Koch Media.

The poster shows the whole team, with the beautiful ones Fujiko is Laetitia respectively to the right and left of the protagonist. In the background there is also room for the inspector Zenigata and two more new characters, Gerald is Lambert.

Lupine III The First was shown for the first time during the summer season, more precisely in July. After the initial criticisms received because of the choice related touse of the 3DCG technique, the film managed to change the mood of the audience thanks to the exceptional work done by the animation team. The Japanese debut on December 6 saw the feature film take second place, behind Frozen 2. The sales, however, proved more than convincing, albeit lower than those of the highly appreciated Lupine Terzo vs Detective Conan of 2013.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the first Italian teaser of Lupine III The First shared last October 6th.