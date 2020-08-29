Entertainment

Lupine III The First: Anime Factory announces the homevideo edition of the film

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the Coronavirus emergency forced Anime Factory to postpone the release of Lupine III The First, the company has decided to publish the new feature film dedicated to the gentleman thief in a home video edition.

To announce it is the official Facebook account of Anime Factory, with a message that you can find at the bottom of the news. The post in fact reveals that the film will no longer be released in Italian cinemas, but it will be possible to buy it starting from next 29 October. We do not yet know the format or the ways in which it will be possible to see it, but it is certain that the company will be ready to amaze all fans, who will finally be able to admire the film initially scheduled for February 26th. We are sure that in the coming weeks we will have some more details.

Fans welcomed the news with enthusiasm, even if many said they were disappointed not to have been able to see it at the cinema: its release in theaters would be possible, but the current provisions to address the pandemia in the Coronavirus they would make it much more complicated. In the meantime, the great critical success of the film continues, Lupine III The First was nominated for the Annecy Awards 2020, while if you are curious to find out more about the work we recommend our review of the film dedicated to Lupine and the rest of his band.

