Lupine III The First and Lum – Beautiful Dreamer are Anime Factory news for October

Anime Factory has announced the new home video releases scheduled for October 2020, confirming, among other things, the arrival of the highly anticipated box of Lupine III The First, presented at the beginning of the year and officially available from next 29 October. The new edition of Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer, arriving on the 15th of the same month.

Lum: Beautiful Dreamer – 15 October 2020

The pupils of the Tomobiki high school are in turmoil for the inauguration of the student festival, but no one seems to realize that the eve of the festival has been repeating itself for who knows how long. As if that weren’t enough, Ataru and his companions discover they are the only living things left in the neighborhood. Who will be responsible for this absurd nightmare?

It is the second ever animated film, released in Japan in 1984. The film will be available in a single edition labeled “Limited Edition” and will include the original trailer, the trailer in Italian, the audio commentary by director Mamoru Oshii and two collectible card. Of course this new edition will be remastered in HD.

Lupin III The First – 29 ottobre 2020

Lupine III returns in a colossal robbery around the world to steal Bresson’s mysterious diary: the only object his grandfather was unable to steal. The diary would contain dark secrets of great interest even for an evil organization against which Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, Fujiko and even Zenigata, will have to clash to take possession of the enigmatic memories of Bresson.

The film was released in Japan in 2019, and arrives in Italy with a home video edition complete with teaser, original preview, official trailers, Italian and textless title sequences, an exclusive 24-page booklet with interviews with the director, character sheets and notes. production, six collectible cards and a “special dubbing” with Stefano Onofri, Alessandra Korompay and Rodolfo Bianchi.

