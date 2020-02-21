Lupine III The First and computer graphics: a style never seen before

Share it:

Less than a week separates us from the return of Lupine III. A real party for fans of the gentleman thief created by Monkey Punch, to be experienced in cinemas since February 27 thanks to Koch Media and Anime Factory with Lupine III – The First. A film that pays homage to all the best of the popular franchise, faithful to the value of tradition but also courageous and innovative: for the first time in its long and articulated editorial and artistic journey, in fact. Lupine III will wear entirely three-dimensional graphics. The sector in 3DCG it is perhaps the real added value of a production that we have already had the opportunity to appreciate (read here our Lupine III Review – The First) but which we want to pass further under the magnifying glass to explain how much the technical sector of the film directed by Takashi Yamazaki represents an important turning point for all Japanese animation.

The talent of Marza Animation Planet

When a work deeply rooted in popular imagination such as Lupine III presents fans with such an important novelty, very often fans react with fear and suspicion. Leaving aside a few and (unfortunately) sporadic cases, whenever the Japanese industry has tried to grapple with the 3D animation techniques the result appeared too bland, unable to replicate the artistic authorship of a hand-drawn product – a mastery in which the Japanese landscape is unparalleled – and to match the results achieved in the last twenty years by the three-dimensional animation of the West .

Behind the making of Lupine III – The First there is instead Marza Animation Planet, under the production direction of TMS Entertainment and Toho: a studio that in recent years has produced products of a certain caliber (Space Pirate: Captain Harlock from 2013, in collaboration with Toei Animation, Resident Evil: Revenge and even Sonic – The Film, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures) and that in the film inspired by the legendary creature of Monkey Punch he poured all his talent into a visually superb product.

In the sign of Monkey Punch

Beyond the animation techniques, the work done by Marza Animation has its roots above all in a superfine character design, capable of following a double creative path which in our opinion has largely succeeded: combining the original character design of Monkey Punch, made mostly of masks and widely characterized characters, to a hyper-realistic visual style, at the limit of live-action.

The original trait of the late Kazuhiko Kato is one of the most original ever conceived by the Japanese comic industry: the Lupine III manga, already back in 1967, presented itself to the public with an unusual graphic apparatus, decidedly far from the typical stylistic features of aesthetics Japanese, with a storytelling and an avant-garde page much closer to the European comic rather than the "thoroughbred" manga. Over the years the design of Monkey Punch has evolved, especially with the birth of the animated adaptations of Lupine, but has never lost its authorship: from the almost animalistic appearance of the protagonist, with his curled grin to simulate the face of a monkey , up to the deeply pulp aesthetics of characters like Jigen and Fujiko, without forgetting the unchallenged love for oriental folklore embodied by Goemon and the police atmospheres embodied by the figure of Zenigata. Deep characteristic features that the authors of Lupine III – The First have kept in a totally new graphic aspect, that of CGI, skilfully playing with polygonal modeling for combine classicism and innovation in a formula that we consider far more than successful: a real triumph of authorial technique and style.

The new faces of Lupine

As we said at the beginning, beyond the excellent design, in Lupine III – The First is played a superb work on the animation and expressiveness of the protagonists. Setting aside the annoying stop-motion effect that permeates many other computer graphics souls proposed by the Japanese industry, Marza Animation Planet has opted for a solution of continuity compared to its previous works, working on the particle effects and the fluidity of movement of each character.

In this sense, the team has used all its resources to pack a graphically precise and detailed film, but without skimping on the spectacular factor, focusing (in a specific segment of the film) on a sci-fi artistic drift, very in line with the VFX already glimpsed in products such as Captain Harlock. We are talking about a studio that, not surprisingly, has been working in the gaming industry for almost twenty years, and which has collaborated on the excellent cutscenes of productions such as Team Sonic Racing, The Last Guardian and Yakuza 0. And in this sense, thanks to the explosion of colors and the succession of very different scenarios, the Anime Factory film does not disappoint: in full "Lupine style" we move from European urban settings to naturalistic scenarios of various types, including a strong espionage vein that makes the film a mixture between an adventure to there Indiana Jones and a real 007.

But to stand out on the multifaceted soul of the graphic sector of Lupine III – The First is the expressiveness of the characters, incredibly realistic and inspired by the latest Disney / Pixar works. The staff of Marza has worked meticulously both on the facial animations and on the shape of the eyes, on the power of the gaze and on all possible micro-shades of the human face, while remaining largely faithful (as already analyzed) to the graphic archetypes dictated by Monkey Punch over forty ' Years ago.