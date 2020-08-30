Entertainment

Lupine III arrives on Amazon Prime Video: the gentleman thief will debut soon

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
There was a time when the episodes of Lupine III were only broadcast on Mediaset networks. In the age of the internet, the thief has continued to find his space on this platform, also regenerating himself with the recent animated series, one of which is also set in Italy. But now is the time to broaden the horizons.

In fact, a new debut for Lupine III, this time on the Amazon Prime Video platform. In fact, the titles that will debut in September in the catalog of the Jeff Bezos website have been announced. Among these there are many cult TV series such as Buffy, Lost and Fargo, but there is no shortage of cartoons including the American Griffin and the Japanese gentleman thief.

Lupine III will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 15, 2020 with the first three series: we will therefore see the thief in the three best known forms, namely the one with the red jacket, the green jacket and the pink jacket.

Fans will then be able to enjoy one flood of episodes of Lupine III all together. Recall that the series with the green jacket consists of 23 episodes, the one with the red jacket 155 and finally the pink jacket with 50. Will you take a look at these episodes and, if so, which series will you watch first?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

