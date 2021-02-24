Lupine III and Zenigata as Tom and Jerry: the relationship between the two characters according to the author

For several decades now, the gentleman thief Arsenius Lupine, inspired by the French character, wanders on our televisions between thefts and bizarre adventures. Over time, Lupine III has evolved by presenting many facets of the main character, but also of his supporting actors and his antagonist par excellence.

Koichi Zenigata, an inspector who chases Lupine III all over the world, has managed to catch the thief many times, just as he has failed to capture many times. However, in one way or another Lupine always managed to escape and start a new mission. But did you know that the relationship between Lupine III and Zenigata is inspired by Tom and Jerry?

Monkey Punch revealed in an exclusive interview of the Home Video edition of Lupine the Third – Dead or Alive that Inspector Zenigata was specially created as Lupine’s archrival in such a way as to create “human Tom and Jerry”. According to the mangaka of the original story, Lupine III cannot be concluded but if by chance it happens, he will have to do it with Lupine and Zenigata who will be on the same level, by equals. There will be no victory over the other therefore, with the possibility that both will become too old to continue with their work.

2021 marks the fiftieth anniversary of Lupine III since the debut of the first animated series with the gentleman thief and there seem to be some important projects on the horizon of TMS Entertainment to celebrate this important milestone.