Lupine III and the other anime to be recovered in September on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is certainly not new that Amazon is opening up more and more to the world of anime, to be able to attract the attention of a larger slice of fans: just think of the exclusive productions or what we could define as the historic collaboration with Dynit, which led to both Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (in simulcast and a week later with Italian dubbing) and the other anime already available on VVVVID.

In recent months, some titles of Koch Media e Anime Factory, such as the most recent films in the Project Itoh trilogy, The Genocidal Organ, Harmony, and Empire of Corpses, uploaded to the streaming platform even before the release of DVDs and Blu-rays. In addition to the new arrivals in September, we also bring you August anime that may have gone unnoticed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Adventures of Lupine III (September 15)

The figure of the gentleman thief Arsenio Lupine III perhaps it needs no introduction: born in 1967 from the brilliant mind of the late Monkey Punch (pseudonym of Kazuhiko Kato), Lupine III is the grandson of Arsenius Lupine, a character created by the French author Leblanc. Right from the start, the Monkey Punch manga managed to conquer readers for the charisma and charm of the thief that transpired from the pages. Given the growing success of Lupine III, TMS Entertainment he decides to create an animated transposition: so, in 1971 he made his debut in Japan Rupan Sansei, arrived in Italy in 1979 with the title The Adventures of Lupine III.

As we said, Lupine III is the grandson of Arsenio Lupine and precisely to carry his family name high he decides to take the same path as his grandfather: being a gentleman thief, stealing only from the wealthy and trying not to kill. Because of his ignominy, the thief attracted the attention of the Interpol inspector Zenigata, who is willing to follow him to the ends of the world to arrest him, but always falls into the traps of Lupine and his companions.

In fact, our man never “works” alone: ​​to accompany him there are the infallible gunslinger Jigen, the samurai Goemon, and the beautiful Fujiko, who never misses an opportunity to play a double game, even though deep down she loves Lupine.

The Adventures of Lupine III marks the beginning of a career behind the camera of Hayao Miyazaki: in fact, together with his friend and collaborator Isao Takahata takes over the direction from the ninth episode, drastically changing the entire series to make it more cheerful.

On Amazon Prime Video, in addition to the first adaptation of 1971, the first 4 seasons of the same day are also added The new adventures of Lupine III e Lupine, the incorreggibile Lupine. An ideal opportunity to rediscover immortal characters.

Lupin III – The First (15 settembre)

In addition to the first series, the latest cinematic incarnation dedicated to the gentleman thief also arrives on Amazon Prime Video: Lupin III – The First, the first feature film in 3DCG.

This time, Lupine and his gang must try to steal the Bresson’s diary, an adventurer who is said to have hidden a priceless treasure.

The protagonist cannot miss this opportunity to make his grandfather’s dream come true. Lupine isn’t the only one who has his eye on Bresson’s notes: the archaeologist too Laetitia he wants to get the diary, because it seems that his fate is closely linked to the adventurer.

In addition to the archaeologist, a mysterious organization is also mobilizing to get their hands on the coveted treasure. Obviously, also in this adventure, Inspector Zenigata will be on the heels of Lupine, Jigen, Goemon, and Fujiko.

Originally, Lupine III – The First was supposed to arrive in Italian cinemas on February 27, but due to the health emergency it has been postponed, without a well-defined launch window.

Thanks to Koch Media and Anime Factory, Lupine III – The First arrives directly for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

For more details, we refer you to the review of Lupine III – The First.

The great adventure of the little prince Valiant

One day, the young man Hols is chased by a pack of wolves, but manages to escape thanks to the providential help of the stone giant I can. The boy, to return the favor, draws a sword from his back: this is it Sword of the Sun, but it is currently unusable. One day, Hols’s father, on his deathbed, reveals that he escaped from a village at the mercy of the terrifying demon. Grunwald.

Left alone, the young man embarks on a long journey, accompanied by the little bear Koro and armed with the Sword of the Sun, to find his native village and free it from the hegemony of Grunwald.

After the debut on Amazon Prime Video of the first Toei Classics, including The Legend of the White Serpent, The Great Adventure of the Little Prince Valiant has also been added, first film directed by Isao Takahata.

Garo: Vanishing Line

The city of Russell she is struck by mysterious manifestations of called negative emotions Horror, which sow chaos and destruction. L’Makai order is the only hope to eliminate the dangerous creatures: behind the cover of small companies, the order enlists new knights and alchemists among their ranks, to fight the Horror.

The main character is Sword, who received the association’s highest rank, the Golden Knight; can now use the armor and sword of Garo. During his adventure, Sword / Garo learns of a plot that threatens the stability of the Makai Order, but the only clue he has managed to find is the phrase “The Golden“.

Following the trail, the protagonist meets Sophia Hennis, a young woman whose brother had been kidnapped years before and who found the same quote. There seems therefore to be a link between “El Dorado” and the mysterious disappearance of Sophia’s brother.

Garo is a hero who is part of the so-called tokusatsu, science fiction or fantasy films and TV series (such as Godzilla and Kamen Rider) and was born from the pencil of the character designer Keita Amemiya, known in the world for having collaborated on some titles of the Kamen Rider saga. The first TV series starring Garo debuted on Japanese broadcasters in 2005, while in Italy it arrived in 2007 on MTV.

The success of the golden knight led to the birth of a real franchise made up of video games, novels, films, and even anime. The animated series and feature films were curated by the MAPPA studio, but at the moment only the third incarnation is available from us Garo: Vanishing Line, which arrived first on VVVVID and only recently on Amazon Prime Video.

Baccano!



Ryohgo Narita is an author some may remember for writing the light novel Durarara!!, from which a manga and an anime were taken. The writer achieved notoriety in 2003 with the novel Baccano!; Brain’s Base and Aniplex have made an anime transposition released in 2007. After being distributed on VVVVID and Netflix, Baccano! enriches the Amazon Prime Video library, with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

In 1711, on board the ship The bird is a newcomer, some alchemists discover the high price they have to pay to achieve immortality. In 1930, however, the transcontinental train went to Chicago Flying Pussyfoot began a long journey that will leave a trail of death behind it. At the same time, the scientist in New York Szilard and his assistant Ennis they are trying to retrieve a bottle containing the elixir of immortality. In the meantime, the disagreements between the mafia families worsen.

Apparently, Baccano! can be confusing, but the various stories that unfold over time little by little intersect each other, and the only point of conjunction is the thieves Isaac e Miria.

For more details, we refer you to the Baccano review!

Tobot

Twins Ryan e Kory they keep a secret: they are pilots of Tobot, cars capable of transforming into powerful mecha. When the city of Daedo is attacked by dangerous criminals, Ryan and Kory must intervene as they are the only heroes who can protect the city.

Tobot is a South Korean series that is aimed at a predominantly children’s audience, and debuted for the first time in Italy in 2017 on K2; later it was also uploaded to Netflix and only recently joined Amazon Prime Video. At the moment, however, the Italian serialization has stopped after the last episode of the second season (only the first is available on Prime Video) and we do not know if it will resume.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu



Izuminokami Kane, Kunihiro Horikawa, Tonbokiri, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki, Yegen Toushirou, e Tsurumaru Kuninaga they are skilled warriors who have the task of facing the Crono-Regressori, creatures who want to change the past. In fact, the group travels through the eras of Japan to prevent history from changing and so does the future.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu is the adaptation of the browser game Touken Ranbu by Nitroplus; the transposition was entrusted to the ufotable staff, known above all for having made series like Fate / Zero, Fate / stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and the most recent Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Thanks to Dynit Katsugeki Touken Ranbu arrived in 2017 on VVVVID, and has recently also been available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers.