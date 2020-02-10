Lupine III, an ever-present romantic hero

Share it:

It all starts with France and a Frenchman: Maurice Leblanc, who in 1905 invented the character of Arsenio Lupine, a gentleman thief, always elegant, willing to steal for himself but only for the wealthiest. It is not the Robin Hood of our days, because it does not steal from the rich to give to the poor, but it never acts with malice, indeed always with a vein of humor that characterizes it and makes it unique: it is a lover of women, as well as luxury and the game, without forgetting the inevitable passion for money, which pushed him to become a thief. And just 62 years later, on the other side of the globe in Japan, Arsenio Lupine saw his legacy collected by his nephew, Arsenio Lupine III, created by the hand of Kazuhito Kato, better known and gone down in history as Monkey Punch. A legacy that continues today and that will explode in Lupine III – The First, the film arriving in our theaters on February 27th thanks to Koch Media and Anime Factory.

The French legacy

Lupine III, now known to most simply as Lupine, is one of those characters who would not need any kind of presentation: entered the universal collective imagination, he was able to gather the attention of many adults, already catalyzed by the phenomenon of Arsenio Lupine and French literature, so much so that of the younger ones, obviously attracted by a figure so devoted to adventure, but at the same time in a refined way.

On the other hand, we are talking about a cult phenomenon of popular literature since the mid-nineteenth century, born with the appropriate and always declared intention to wink at a very large audience: if Robin Hood had been a great precursor in 1377, year to which his first appearance in a manuscript dates, Arsenio Lupine, Fantomas and more recently also Artemis Fowl, have extended the range of action of the stereotype of the gentleman thief. Japan, then, with its vast animated production, has been able to take up the gauntlet of western literature, coming precisely to propose characters such as Lupine III, but also Cat's eyes and not least Kaito Kid, the mysterious thief protagonist of the series of the same name and recently also recurring in Detective Conan. The literature, since the time when the gentleman decided to go into hiding, provided that the main character never killed, that his motive was not a crime, but an injustice, which he feels he wants to remedy, as well as being admired and not necessarily being an enemy of the supreme authorities, but of being an enemy of the local ones. As it has always shown the relationship with Zenigata.

Above all rules and above all times

Good and kind man, generous and altruistic, always ready to do anything to please his beloved Fujiko – desired with poor results – Lupine III has always worn optimistic clothes and able to make him look like that gentleman that even his grandfather had always been in life: it is his propensity for a good and positive soul that has allowed Lupine to become a character for every time and every generation, an evergreen, despite Hayao Miyazaki, who had directed the first animated series of the franchise, had decided to part with it because he believed that the real world had now passed the progression of the series.

Yet recent dynamics have shown just the opposite. In fact, the experience of Lupine, a character who has always been able to marry modern times, always be keeping up with daily needs, taking advantage of his being above every timeline and overcoming any constraints dictated by the new generations.

His side by side with characters like Jigen and Goemon has also allowed him to have shoulders capable of covering two eras completely different from each other and distant from current events: thatgangster soul missed of the first e the samurai spirit of feudal Japan the second.

More the journey than the goal

Lupine is devoted to responding to his passion for wealth and valuable objects, but he never fails in ethics, in those aspects that allow him to be identified as, in fact, a gentleman. Respecting both the grandfather's tradition and what is expected of him, a character over the top for the bright colors of his jackets, but never devoted to pomp and wealthy life, but ready to marry the adventure.

This, moreover, is another great feature of Lupine: if the grandfather, before him, and many others, had decided to take advantage of the wealth accumulated in order to allow themselves to luxury and to the most disparate activities related also to gambling, Lupine does not know these meanings of life, it is not for perdition: his only vice is the love for Fujiko, which makes him a romantic hero even more easily placed in a modern story, making him become a positive hero despite being his criminal activities.

In his struggle, therefore, Lupine never fails in his hopes for a pure world: perhaps also for a vein of selfishness, because it is easier to steal for a healthy world, for one's own advantage, to respond to that vocation to annihilate injustices, which are the same motives that push Jigen and Goemon to join him in his reckless and often disheveled adventures, in which Lupine rather than a skilled thief tends to prove himself a humorous bontempone who does not let himself be beaten even by misfortunes.

The goal is theft, but doing it with a cheerful spirit and always ready to marry fun is the rule. How to say: the journey counts, not the destination. And these aspects make Lupine the most romantic of modern heroes, as well as contemporary as very few, despite his abundantly over half a century of age.